Christina Ricci says Cher still holds a grudge over a voicemail she never returned at 19, decades after they played mother and daughter in 'Mermaids.'

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"According to the"Yellowjackets" star, the rift dates back to a magazine interview in which Cher made remarks about Ricci that"were not that amazing. " Realizing how the quotes came across, Cher called Ricci to smooth things over. "She left me a voicemail about how journalists are always trying to get the worst things, and blah blah blah," Ricci recalled.

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"And she was so sorry, and I was 19, and so I didn't return that message. "That teenage oversight appears to have stuck. Ricci noted that her efforts to reconnect with Cher over the years have been met with"radio silence.

" Despite the decades-long silent treatment, Ricci holds no ill will — and even took Cher's side in the standoff, noting how supportive the"I adore her. She's the best," Ricci said.

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"And I absolutely can 100 percent imagine being Cher and being like, 'Oh, my God, they misquoted me, and I'm going to call this young person and explain to her that they misquoted me. ' And then the gall of that young person to not return the call and be like, 'Oh, my God, Cher, it's OK. I love you so much.

' Like, I would be so pissed. I get it.

"In one last effort, Ricci looked straight into the camera to offer a direct, public olive branch:"Love you, Cher. I love you so much.

" Released in December 1990, the 1960s-set comedy-drama served as Ricci’s big-screen debut, casting the then-9-year-old newcomer as Kate Flax, the swim-obsessed youngest daughter of Cher’s free-spirited single mom, Rachel, alongside. The film was a major cultural moment for the trio, even spawning Cher’s chart-topping cover of"The Shoop Shoop Song ," whose iconic music video featured both Ryder and Ricci..

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In Demi Lovato’s 2024 documentary"Child Star," Ricci praised Cher for shielding her from on-set power struggles so she wouldn't feel insecure as a first-time film actor. Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment journalist with more than 15 years of experience, including a decade at PEOPLE writing high-profile cover stories, covering Hollywood's biggest events, and interviewing many of the industry's most influential stars before joining Fox News Digital in 2024.