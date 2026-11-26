Authors Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings discuss their book adaptation In a Holidaze. The new film stars Maddie Ziegler and Rob Lowe. It arrives on streaming platforms on December 2, 2026.

Bestselling authors Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings, who publish under the joint pen name Christina Lauren, are bringing their holiday novel In a Holidaze to the screen. The romantic comedy film features a star-studded cast headlined by dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler alongside veteran actor Rob Lowe. The adaptation is scheduled to begin streaming exclusively on December 2, 2026, offering viewers a fresh take on seasonal storytelling.

Christina Lauren Reveal In a Holidaze Streaming Date

The official narrative centers on a directionless twenty-something protagonist who faces a romantic mistake of epic proportions. This error traps her in a unique holiday time loop that forces her to relive the same Christmas at her family cabin repeatedly. She must discover what truly makes her happy to break the cycle. The story moves beyond a single repeating day, allowing the audience to witness the escalating consequences of her choices as she progresses through the season.

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Maddie Ziegler Embodies Lead Role in New Film

Maddie Ziegler delivers a charismatic performance as the central character, Mae, whom the authors describe as vulnerable, loving, loyal, and funny. Lauren Billings noted that bringing a character to life on screen is indescribable because writers often cannot visualize a specific actor for their internal creations. However, Ziegler captured the essence of Mae perfectly, embodying every trait the duo envisioned while remaining a wonderful human being. Christina Hobbs added that Ziegler was the only choice for the role, stating that nobody else could have performed it as well.

Rob Lowe Joins Cast in Holiday Time Loop Feature

Rob Lowe steps into the film as part of the ensemble cast that brings the story to life. The production design for the setting was meticulously curated to match the authors' vision. Hobbs and Billings visited the set for two days in March and were immediately moved by the life-size cabin set. They cried upon seeing the Christmas tree, stockings with names, family photos on the stairs, and even a specific Danielle Steel book on the shelf. The attention to detail in the set dressing was so precise that it felt like a perfect translation of the book's world.

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Happy Death Day Inspiration Drives Narrative Structure

The creative team drew inspiration from the horror movie Happy Death Day for the mechanics of the time loop. This approach allows the protagonist to advance further each cycle, reaching dates like the 22nd and 23rd. This structure reveals the ramifications of her actions in a way that a single-day loop does not. The authors praised the filmmakers for executing this clever concept better than they could in the text. The visual medium allows the audience to see her reactions directly, rather than relying on exposition to tell the reader what is happening.

Ensemble Cast Management by Hobbs and Billings

The story relies on a large ensemble cast, with eleven main cast members appearing together frequently. Managing such a diverse group of characters is difficult for the writers, especially when ensuring every person feels distinct and necessary. Hobbs and Billings noted that the chosen family serves as the scaffold for the love story between Mae and her counterpart. Each character lends a different level of support to the couple. The production team managed the complexity beautifully, giving each actor a dimensional personality and unique moments to shine on screen.