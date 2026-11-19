Philosopher Christina Hoff Sommers argues that societal indifference and blame, rather than ignorance, are driving the academic and health crisis facing boys and men today.

Philosopher Christina Hoff Sommers highlights that 26 years have passed since she published The War Against Boys, a landmark book that presented clear data showing boys were falling behind in school. Her warnings were largely ignored at the time, yet today society is living with the results: boys continue to lag girls in literacy and academic achievement across various demographics. The crisis is no longer hidden but has evolved into a widespread public health emergency involving male suicide rates, alcohol abuse, drug addiction, and other severe issues.

Societal Indifference Replaces Ignorance

When I wrote The War Against Boys in 2000, few people knew boys were in trouble, says Sommers, noting that their struggles are now widely recognized by the general public and experts. The problem is no longer ignorance but indifference, as the education establishment, government agencies, and major philanthropies have responded with silence rather than action. This lack of institutional support stands in stark contrast to how society handles challenges faced by girls or women, where the cultural response is to examine systems, change expectations, and expand opportunities for disadvantaged groups.

Also read Jennifer Hoff Leaves KARE 11 After 20 Years in Journalism to Join Hopkins Public Schools

Blaming Individuals vs Examining Systems

When boys or men struggle, they are told to get with the program and change their individual behavior, treating them as the problem that needs to be fixed for society. Boys and men are the problem, and they need to change for society, even if they are given no guidance or positive reinforcement in the process. Disengagement from school and work, or the appeal of certain online influencers, is treated as evidence of boys deficiencies rather than as symptoms of long-running neglect. Doubling down on the idea that boys are the problem to be fixed only deepens the very conditions that produce alienation and disengagement.

Gender Bias In Publishing And Education

A recent viral Atlantic piece on boys reading argued that the lack of books with male protagonists was making it harder for boys to get into reading. Roughly 74 percent of the publishing industry is female, and the number of books written with young male readers in mind has declined significantly in recent years. The most common reaction was an insistence that boys simply need to learn to enjoy the books already available that appeal to girls and women interests, while few voices called for more books written by men. Instead, the shortage of material was reframed as a failure of boys to adapt and a sign of a patriarchy that prevented boys from identifying with female characters.

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UK School Programs And Online Radicalization

Today the war against boys is visible in the United Kingdom, where concern over misogynistic content has led to new school programs aimed at teaching boys not to be misogynistic. The impulse is understandable and boys should not be misogynistic, yet the framing positions boys as the primary problem rather than addressing root causes. Young men who already feel that institutions view them with contempt are unlikely to respond well to classes that begin with that premise. Some will seek out alternatives online where they are treated empathetically and told their frustrations are legitimate, accelerating the cycle of disengagement.

Survey Data On Male Perspectives

A new survey from the American Institute for Boys and Men shows that 76 percent of men under 50 believe boys and men issues are not taken seriously by the wider public. This idea is not just a fringe view in the Manosphere, this is how the vast majority of men feel about their current situation and future prospects. Boys who turn toward fringe content are often reacting to years of messaging that tells them masculinity is inherently bad and to blame for their academic struggles. Without excusing bad behavior, we must recognize that sustained neglect and pathologizing boys are leading to these negative results in society today.