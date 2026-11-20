HGTV star Christina Haack details termite, mold, and labor strike challenges facing a costly Anaheim Hills renovation project for her friend Cassie.

Television personality and interior designer Christina Haack has disclosed significant structural and logistical hurdles affecting her latest renovation project. Haack, known for her work on HGTV, recently opened up about the extensive difficulties encountered while remodeling the Anaheim Hills, California residence belonging to her close friend, Cassie. The star emphasized that the undertaking has evolved into a complex and financially demanding endeavor that deviates sharply from typical design projects.

Structural Deficiencies and Environmental Hazards

The core of the renovation challenges stems from severe physical deterioration within the property itself. Haack revealed that the house suffers from extensive termite damage, which compromises the structural integrity of various elements. Additionally, the interior is affected by mold issues that require careful remediation before aesthetic work can proceed. The property also faces significant air conditioning problems that necessitate immediate attention to ensure the home remains livable and energy-efficient once completed.

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These structural issues are compounded by a lack of modernization in the home's systems. Haack noted that the last time she performed a renovation for Cassie, the timeline was pre-husband, pre-babies, and pre-pandemic. Since that previous project, nearly eight years have passed, during which the home has aged significantly without the benefit of the extensive upgrades Haack is now implementing. This time gap has resulted in a house that requires a complete overhaul rather than simple cosmetic updates.

Surging Costs and Inflationary Pressures

A major factor complicating the project is the dramatic increase in construction and design costs over the last decade. Haack pointed out that pricing for materials and labor has risen sharply, making the budget significantly more strained than initially anticipated. The designer explained that the economic landscape has changed drastically, affecting every aspect of the renovation from sourcing high-end fixtures to securing skilled labor for the intricate work required.

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Haack and her business partner Kylie Wing, who operate the luxury design brand Christina & Kylie, had to reassess their financial planning as the scope of work became clearer. The duo announced the project by noting that Cassie now has a husband and two babies, adding layers of complexity to the design requirements. The need to accommodate a growing family while fixing a dilapidated structure has made the timeline and budget critical points of contention.

Logistical Nightmares and Local Infrastructure Failures

Compounding the construction delays is a local infrastructure crisis that has severely impacted waste management and material disposal. Haack revealed that a local dump has closed due to a labor strike, creating a backlog of debris and unused materials. The designer humorously described their current situation as living in the dump, highlighting the absurdity of the logistical failures facing the project team.

The closure of the dump has forced the team to find alternative solutions for removing construction waste, which is a critical step in keeping any renovation on schedule. Without a functioning disposal site, debris from the demolition and repair work cannot be safely removed from the site. This external factor is entirely outside the control of Haack and Wing, yet it poses a significant threat to the project's progress.

Client Displacement and Public Reaction

The magnitude of the renovation work has necessitated significant lifestyle changes for the homeowners. Cassie and her husband are currently staying in their other residence while the Anaheim Hills property undergoes the extensive repairs. This displacement allows the design team full access to the home to address the termite, mold, and HVAC issues without disrupting the family's daily life, but it also adds a layer of stress for the clients who must maintain two households simultaneously.

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Fans of Haack's work have praised her for providing an unfiltered look at the realities of high-end design. Viewers have responded positively to the transparency, with many noting the stark contrast between the polished final products seen on television and the messy, complicated process of actual renovation. While it remains unclear if this specific project will be edited into a televised series, the social media documentation has garnered significant attention for its honesty.