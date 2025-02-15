Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Show No Hard Feelings After Previous Split

Despite their past relationship, Christina Haack and Ant Anstead are demonstrating a positive connection. Anstead's recent Instagram post celebrating his girlfriend Renee Zellweger's film received a like from Haack, indicating a cordial relationship. Haack revealed in a recent interview that she and Anstead have been working on repairing their bond following her separation from Josh Hall.

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead seem to be on good terms despite their past relationship. Anstead recently took to Instagram to express his excitement over his girlfriend Renee Zellweger 's latest film, *Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy*. Haack, among other fans, liked the post, indicating a positive connection between the two. \Haack revealed in a January interview with Us Weekly that she and Anstead have been working on repairing their relationship following her split from Josh Hall.

She admitted to worrying about how Hall would handle their shared parenting responsibilities, particularly regarding their son Hudson's sports events. \Following her separation from Hall, Haack shared that Anstead offered her support and understanding. He apologized for any previous communication issues and expressed his willingness to be there for her. This led to a reconciliation and a stronger bond between Haack and Anstead. Haack, while remaining open to love in the future, emphasized that she is currently focused on healing and personal growth. She stated that she wouldn't be considering a new relationship anytime soon and would ideally like a five-year engagement period before marriage





