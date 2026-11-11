Christina Applegate Suspects Leaking Breast Implants Caused MS Misdiagnosis

Actress Christina Applegate reveals she does not have multiple sclerosis, suspecting instead that leaking breast implants from her 2008 mastectomy caused her debilitating symptoms.

Christina Applegate has publicly stated that her long-term health struggles were likely caused by leaking breast implants rather than the multiple sclerosis diagnosis she received years ago. The actress shared this revelation on Tuesday during an episode of her Messy podcast, where she discussed her ongoing medical journey with co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Implants Linked to Chronic Symptoms

Applegate explained that she suspects the saline implants used in her reconstruction surgery are leaking and causing systemic issues that mimic neurological disease. She noted that she is significantly overdue for having these implants replaced, a procedure she has delayed while managing severe physical decline. The actress mentioned that she had been considering this possibility for several years before finding recent studies linking leaked implants to similar symptoms.

Also read Christina Applegate Thinks Breast Implants Are Making Her Sick in Wake of MS Misdiagnosis

MS Diagnosis Rejected by Doctors

Medical professionals recently informed Applegate that she does not suffer from multiple sclerosis, overturning a diagnosis that had defined her public narrative for over five years. This news came as a shock to the actress, who expressed frustration that her condition had not improved despite the change in diagnosis. She emphasized that her physical limitations, including the need for a wheelchair and cane, remain unchanged and severe.

Impact on Career and Personal Life

The misdiagnosis profoundly affected Applegate's professional career and personal well-being, forcing her to step away from acting roles due to mobility issues. She described experiencing deep depression and feeling like she let fans down after becoming a prominent figure associated with the disease. The loss of her previous identity as someone battling MS has left her confused and unnerved without a clear explanation for her daily struggles.

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Medical History and Genetic Context

Applegate's health complications stem from a complex medical history that began with a breast cancer diagnosis in 2008 following the discovery of a BRCA1 genetic mutation. She underwent a double mastectomy and subsequent reconstruction using saline expanders and implants, which are now the subject of her investigation into potential implant-related illness. Medical experts note that Breast Implant Illness can cause various autoimmune or inflammatory responses regardless of whether implants rupture.

Future Investigations and Next Steps

The actress plans to collaborate with her doctors to conduct online investigations and determine what has been happening since 2021 when her symptoms worsened. She intends to look into studies regarding how leaked breast implant symptoms present similarly to multiple sclerosis to find answers. This ongoing inquiry aims to provide closure and a clearer path forward for her health management after years of uncertainty.