Christina Applegate Suspects Breast Implants Caused MS Misdiagnosis

Actress Christina Applegate reveals she does not have multiple sclerosis. She suspects leaking breast implants from her 2008 mastectomy caused her five-year health decline.

Christina Applegate has publicly stated that her debilitating health issues, previously diagnosed as multiple sclerosis, were likely caused by leaking breast implants rather than the neurological disease. The actress, who is fifty-four years old, made this revelation during a recent episode of her Messy podcast, shifting the focus of her medical investigation away from MS toward potential complications from her reconstructive surgery.

Implants Linked to Neurological Symptoms

Applegate explained that she underwent a double mastectomy in two thousand and eight after testing positive for the BRCA1 genetic mutation. Following the cancer treatment, she received reconstruction surgery involving saline expanders and subsequent saline implants. She noted that she is significantly overdue for replacing these devices and has long suspected they might be causing harm.

Also read Christina Applegate reveals surprising theory about what caused misdiagnosed MS symptoms

During her conversation with co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate discussed the concept of breast implant poisoning. She mentioned that she has entertained the thought for years that leaking implants could be the source of her physical deterioration. She specifically referenced studies suggesting that symptoms from leaked breast implants can present similarly to multiple sclerosis, prompting her to look into this connection further.

Doctor Confirms No Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Last month, Applegate received shocking news from her physician who confirmed she does not have multiple sclerosis. This diagnosis reversal occurred despite her battling painful symptoms for more than five years. Applegate described the moment her doctor told her the news, noting that while others were happy, she felt no relief because her condition had not improved.

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The actress emphasized that she has not gotten better since the misdiagnosis was corrected. In fact, she stated that her health has worsened over time. She continues to rely on a wheelchair and cane for mobility, particularly when visiting medical offices where she cannot walk from her car to the examination room.

Ongoing Investigation and Medical Context

Applegate is now embarking on an online investigation with her doctors to determine what has been wrong with her body since two thousand and twenty-one. She expressed confusion about why the previous diagnosis was incorrect and how it happened. Her medical team is working to find the root cause of her symptoms now that multiple sclerosis has been ruled out.

Breast Implant Illness, or BII, is a term used by patients to describe various symptoms they attribute to their implants. These symptoms can occur regardless of whether the implants are intact or ruptured. However, many plastic surgeons question whether BII is a distinct medical condition, as it has not yet reached the status of a defined illness in the broader medical community.

Some medical professionals believe BII may be caused by autoimmune or inflammatory responses to the implants. These responses can trigger a series of mental and physical conditions, including anxiety, rashes, and chronic pain. Applegate's case highlights the ongoing debate and lack of consensus regarding the link between implants and systemic health issues.

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Personal Impact and Career Consequences

The impact of Applegate's health struggles has been profound, forcing her to step away from her acting career. She admitted to experiencing great depression due to her condition and losing her job. She also reflected on the emotional toll of being viewed as a poster child for multiple sclerosis for several years.

Applegate shared that she felt she let people down after her diagnosis was overturned. She explained that having a reason for her daily struggles provided a sense of purpose, even if that reason was a debilitating disease. Now, without that explanation, she finds herself in a confusing and unnerving position as she seeks answers for her continued health challenges.