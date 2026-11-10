Christina Applegate Says She Was Misdiagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate says she was told she never had multiple sclerosis, a finding that has left her health unclear and her doctors planning a new review.

Christina Applegate, 54, said on the Tuesday, October 20 episode of her MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with Jamie Lynn Sigler, that she was not happy at all when she learned she had been misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Applegate described how a doctor came into her room and told her she did not have MS. Her remarks have renewed attention on the uncertainty she now faces about her health.

Applegate had announced in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, MS causes a breakdown of the protective covering of nerves, and its primary symptoms include numbness, weakness, trouble walking and vision changes. Applegate has since said the reversal of that diagnosis did not bring her relief.

Also read Christina Applegate Misdiagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis, Remains Active in Advocacy

Applegate Says Misdiagnosis Left Her Without Answers

Applegate said the news that she did not have MS did not make her feel better, because her condition had not improved. She said, in indirect terms, that everyone around her seemed happy with the result, while she felt the opposite. She added that she has gotten worse since learning the diagnosis was wrong.

Applegate said she is now back at square one and does not know what is happening with her body. She said her doctors plan to investigate what has been going on since 2021 and why the original diagnosis was made. She described the process as an investigation her medical team will carry out.

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Applegate also said that the diagnosis had become part of her public identity. She said she had become one of the poster children for MS, and that her daily struggles had a clear explanation for her while she believed she had the condition. Without that explanation, she said, her situation has become unnerving and confusing.

Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis Changed Applegate's Daily Life

Applegate previously said, in a post on X, that her health journey had been strange and that she had received strong support from people who also live with the condition. She described it as a tough road. In the podcast, she said the MS diagnosis stopped her life in significant ways.

Applegate said she lost her job after the diagnosis. She also said she still uses wheelchairs when she goes to the doctor's office and cannot walk from the car to the exam room. She told listeners that she is still living with these limitations.

Breast Implant Concerns Prompt Plans for Further Review

Applegate said on the Tuesday, November 10 episode of her podcast that she is way overdue for replacing her breast implants. She had a double mastectomy in 2008, after an August 2008 breast cancer diagnosis, and later underwent breast reconstruction using saline expanders and implants. She said she has wondered for about five years whether the implants could be leaking and poisoning her.

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Applegate said she came across a study suggesting that breast implant issues can present as MS. She said she plans to look into that research because the idea has been on her mind. Her statements indicate that she intends to explore the possible link as part of her broader medical questions.