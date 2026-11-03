Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Misdiagnosis

Actress Christina Applegate shares her emotional journey after learning her multiple sclerosis diagnosis was incorrect, vowing to continue advocacy for the community.

Christina Applegate has publicly addressed the revelation that she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis, confirming that she does not have the autoimmune disorder despite her long-held belief. The actress broke down in tears while discussing the news, expressing complex emotions about no longer having the condition while remaining deeply committed to the community she represents.

Applegate Shares Emotional Misdiagnosis Reaction

On the Tuesday, October 20, episode of her and Jamie Lynn Sigler's MeSsy podcast, Applegate explained that she was not happy when she learned the truth. She noted that while everyone else was celebrating the news, she felt a sense of loss and frustration. The actress admitted that she had lived as a person with multiple sclerosis for almost six years, and shedding that identity has been a challenging emotional process.

Also read Christina Applegate Tested for Lupus and Lyme Disease After MS Misdiagnosis

Exploring Alternative Autoimmune Conditions

Although the multiple sclerosis diagnosis was incorrect, Applegate continues to struggle with symptoms that remain unexplained by her current medical assessments. She stated that she is back at square one regarding her health understanding and is currently undergoing testing for sister diseases. The actress is specifically exploring conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and Lyme disease to find the source of her ongoing physical issues.

Support from Jamie Lynn Sigler

Jamie Lynn Sigler, who is 45 years old and publicly shared her own multiple sclerosis diagnosis in January 2016, has been a steadfast supporter throughout this revelation. Sigler emphasized that awareness is crucial because it reduces the stigma surrounding the disease. She argued that people with chronic conditions just want to be seen and feel like they are part of the world, rather than feeling separate because they use canes or wheelchairs.

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Oswald's Perspective on Disease Progression

Osbourne, a 40-year-old advocate, shared her personal perspective on living with the disease during the Tuesday, November 3, episode of the podcast. She explained that while the disease has not stopped her or significantly slowed her down, there have been windows where it did affect her. She described a strange relationship with the condition, feeling like a bit of a fraud at events because she has been diagnosed for 14 years while seeing others who were diagnosed a year ago in much worse positions.

Commitment to Future Advocacy Work

Despite the medical clarification, Applegate, 54, affirmed that she will never leave the multiple sclerosis community. She joked about being a fraud because she no longer has the disease but quickly clarified that she cares deeply about everybody she represents. Applegate promised to always be a part of the community in one way or another, highlighting the lifelong friends she has made and the importance of continued support for those navigating chronic illness.