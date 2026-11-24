Christina Applegate discusses her shocking misdiagnosis of multiple sclerosis and ongoing health battles, clarifying her physical condition remains unchanged despite the news.

Christina Applegate is addressing the profound shock and emotional complexity surrounding her recent revelation that she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis five years ago. The 54-year-old actress shared these candid details during a November 24 episode of her podcast, "MeSsy," which she co-hosts with Jamie Lynn Sigler. This disclosure follows her initial announcement in October 2024 that the condition she had battled since 2021 was not MS, a twist that has left fans and the medical community processing the implications of her long-standing health narrative.

Emotional Reaction To Misdiagnosis Confirmation

When describing her immediate reaction to learning she did not have MS, Applegate expressed that she was "not happy at all" while those around her celebrated. She recalled the moment her doctor entered her room to deliver the news, stating that she felt isolated by the positive reception of the news despite her own distress. Applegate emphasized that her physical health has not improved, noting that she has actually gotten worse rather than better since the false diagnosis began.

Also read Tyson Fury Reveals Schizophrenia Diagnosis in Netflix Documentary: ‘I Thought I’d End Up in a Padded Room’

The actress explained that the confirmation did not bring relief but instead returned her to a state of uncertainty. She described feeling like she was back at square one, with no clear explanation for the symptoms that had plagued her for half a decade. Applegate highlighted the difficulty of this transition, noting that while others saw a cure, she still faces significant daily mobility challenges and lacks a definitive medical answer.

Ongoing Health Investigation And Symptoms

Applegate confirmed that she still requires a wheelchair for medical appointments and cannot walk from her car to examination rooms. She stated that doctors are now launching an online investigation to determine the true cause of her symptoms, which began around 2021. The actress described this new phase as a search for answers rather than a celebration of health, rejecting the notion that the end of the MS diagnosis magically resolved her physical issues.

Advertisement

She also pointed out the psychological weight of receiving a serious diagnosis, noting that it allowed her to "relax" into the illness by stopping the constant search for what was wrong. Without that label, she faces the pressure of identifying a new cause for her debilitating symptoms. Applegate acknowledged that while she lost her job and faced immense hardship during the six years she believed she had MS, she remains part of a community she loves and supports.

Breast Reconstruction And Medical Speculation

A significant part of Applegate's ongoing investigation involves her past surgical history, specifically a double mastectomy she underwent in 2008 after a breast cancer diagnosis. During a November 10 episode of "MeSsy," she revealed that she is overdue for having her breast reconstruction implants replaced. The actress expressed long-held suspicions that her saline implants might be leaking and poisoning her body, potentially contributing to her current health decline.

Applegate cited a recent study suggesting that breast implant issues can present symptoms similar to multiple sclerosis. This connection prompted her to ask her medical team to investigate whether her implants are the source of her neurological and physical issues. The actress described this as a crucial avenue of inquiry that she had considered for years but never fully pursued until now.

Advocacy And Moving Forward With Treatment

Despite the confusion and the reversal of her diagnosis, Applegate remains focused on actionable steps rather than dwelling on the past. She stated on the podcast that it is time to get "boots on the ground" and focus on her own well-being. The actress emphasized that the conversation is no longer about defending her previous announcement but about navigating a new medical path with clarity and purpose.

Advertisement

She acknowledged the criticism and strong opinions that arose after her initial MS announcement, noting that she had much to say in response. However, she has shifted her focus to identity and community, maintaining her connection with those who have lived with chronic illness. Applegate's current priority is working with doctors to solve the mystery of her health, using the data from her past diagnoses to guide her future treatment and recovery efforts.