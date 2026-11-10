Christina Applegate Misdiagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis, Remains Active in Advocacy

Actress Christina Applegate reveals she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly six years ago. Despite the shock, she continues to support the MS community while investigating her actual health condition.

Actress Christina Applegate has officially confirmed that she does not have multiple sclerosis, overturning a diagnosis she received in 2021. The 54-year-old star shared the news during a recent episode of the "MeSsy" podcast, which she co-hosts with actress Jamie Lynn Sigler. Applegate explained that the revelation came as a surprise to her medical team and caused mixed emotions for the public figure.

Medical Reversal and Ongoing Investigation

During the Tuesday, October 27 episode of the show, Applegate revealed that her physician entered her room with positive news regarding her health status. She recounted the moment her doctor announced, "Congratulations, you don't have MS." While her support network celebrated the end of her MS journey, Applegate admitted she felt a profound sense of confusion and distress rather than immediate relief.

Also read Carmen Electra Shares Xtinaween 2026 Photos With Christina Aguilera

She emphasized that losing the diagnosis did not mean her symptoms had vanished. Applegate stated that if anything, her health has deteriorated further since the initial misdiagnosis. She described her current situation as being "back at square one," necessitating a comprehensive online investigation by her medical professionals to determine the true cause of her condition.

Addressing the MS Community and Personal Struggles

Despite the uncertainty surrounding her actual health issues, Applegate reaffirmed her commitment to the multiple sclerosis community. She addressed her listeners directly, stating, "You guys are my people," and vowed never to abandon the cause. Her dedication stems from the years she spent living as a person with MS and the advocacy work she has performed publicly.

Advertisement

On the Tuesday, November 3 episode of the podcast, Applegate used humor to cope with the frustration of the situation. She joked about feeling like a "fraud" since the diagnosis was revoked, but quickly clarified her serious intentions. She noted that the podcast, which began a few months ago, focuses on breaking down episodes of her past work while featuring guest discussions.

Family Support and Brother's Reaction

Applegate has received strong support from her brother, Faustino Applegate, who attended her third annual fundraising evening at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Monday, November 9. He described his role as being present to support her through this journey of discovery and loving her regardless of the outcome. His presence highlighted the family's united front during this challenging medical period.

Faustino also praised Christina for maintaining her distinctive sense of humor throughout her public health battle. He noted that her dry, sarcastic personality has remained consistent since he first met her. He admired her strength in facing this new blow, acknowledging that while it has been very hard for her, she continues to keep her spirit high.

Career Legacy and Past Diagnosis History

Christina Applegate first announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021, becoming vocal about her symptoms in the years that followed. She has often been praised by colleagues for how she navigated her health battle in the public eye. Her brother, who played her sibling on the beloved Fox sitcom that aired from 1987 to 1997, reflected on their professional history and the comfort the show provides to fans.

Advertisement

He mentioned that watching the series has become a form of comfort television for many viewers. Although he joked that he and his wife Lindsay originally had no idea their group costume referencing the show would go viral, he now sees the lasting appeal. This legacy of humor and resilience continues to define his sister's public persona as she seeks answers for her current health challenges.