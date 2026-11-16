Christina Applegate explores if leaking breast implants cause her fatigue after being cleared of multiple sclerosis in October 2026.

Christina Applegate is investigating a new potential cause for the chronic pain and severe fatigue that have impacted her daily life for several years. The actress recently expressed concern that her breast implants may be leaking and contributing to her physical symptoms.

On the November 10, 2026, episode of her podcast titled MeSsy, co-hosted with actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate discussed a medical study she received. The study detailed symptoms associated with breast implants that closely mimic those of multiple sclerosis.

Also read Chicago Fire Star Robyn Coffin Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Applegate revealed that she has suspected her implants might be the source of her distress for quite some time. She stated that over the last five years, she often wondered if her implants were leaking and effectively poisoning her body with unknown substances.

Medical Review and Past Diagnoses

This latest inquiry into her health follows a significant medical update in October. Doctors informed Applegate in October 2026 that she does not have multiple sclerosis, a diagnosis she had received in 2021.

Advertisement

Since clearing the multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Applegate has been actively seeking alternative explanations for her worsening condition. She has considered diagnoses including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and Lyme disease as possible culprits for her ongoing health issues.

The actress has described her symptoms as significantly debilitating. She reported suffering from worsening pain and specific difficulties in moving her right shoulder. Additionally, she noted that it takes her at least ten minutes to simply sit up and get out of bed each morning.

History of Mastectomy and Reconstruction

Applegate's health journey is rooted in a previous cancer battle. She underwent a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction in 2008 following a diagnosis of an early form of breast cancer.

The actress also tested positive for a BRCA1 gene mutation, which is known to increase the risk of breast and other types of cancers. These prior medical events form the background for her current concerns about her reconstructed breasts.

Advertisement

Applegate admitted during the podcast discussion that she is significantly overdue for a replacement of her breast implants. She indicated that she plans to discuss the possibility of leakage and implant illness directly with her doctors in the near future.

Breast Implant Illness and BII

Applegate's comments have brought attention to a specific medical term known as breast implant illness, or BII. This term describes a range of symptoms reported by some individuals who have breast implants.

Common symptoms associated with BII include chronic fatigue, joint and muscle pain, memory problems, and difficulty concentrating. Some individuals also report experiencing mood changes and various gastrointestinal issues as part of this cluster of symptoms.

While Applegate's comments highlight these potential connections, they do not establish that her implants caused her specific illness. Her situation remains under investigation, and further medical evaluation is required to determine what is behind her ongoing symptoms.