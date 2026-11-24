Influencer Christie Miller, diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer, released a prerecorded video announcing her peaceful passing at age 60, offering final advice to followers.

Influencer Christie Miller announced her own death through a prerecorded video message after being diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer. She was 60 years old at the time of the announcement. The video served as a final tribute from a creator who had been open about her health battle for several years.

Christie Miller Peaceful Passing Details

Miller said she was "feeling absolute bliss" about being "reunited" with certain loved ones, including her late husband, Mark, who died one year earlier from pancreatic cancer. She went on to share a quote from Dr. Seuss - "Don't be sad because it's over, be happy because it happened" - but she reminded her followers that "it's normal to be sad" after a loss. This message was central to her final communication with her audience.

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The video was captioned, "Our sweet Christie graduated Earth School peacefully this morning, absolutely surrounded by love. Thank you all so much for the outpouring of love! ❤️." The caption confirmed the timing of her death and expressed gratitude to those who supported her through her illness. Her followers and friends were notified through this direct and personal channel.

Miller's Final Advice and Joyful Moments

Miller shared one "last bit of advice" for her followers before ending the video. "Go out there and live your life," she said. "Feel the fear and do it anyway. Stop frickin' caring about what anyone thinks … they're not worried about you." The video was captioned, "Our sweet Christie graduated Earth School peacefully this morning, absolutely surrounded by love. Thank you all so much for the outpouring of love! ❤️."

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She emphasized the value of connection with others. "But also, be happy that we got to spend time together," she added. "Whether it was in-person friends or a chance meeting, or we've known each other forever. Because what I know for sure is life is great. Life is whatever we make it. … I have lived this beautiful life with no regrets."

Days before the final announcement, Miller shared a video of herself at the beach with her dog. "I didn't think I'd be able to do this again," she said in the November 15 video as her pet splashed in the water behind her. "I have so much joy in my heart to be able to do this, maybe for the last time. … I'm going to go enjoy this moment."

Health Battle and Professional History

Miller was diagnosed with stage IV HER2-positive breast cancer in 2022. She built a following of more than 50,000 Instagram users, sharing a glimpse at how she continued to find joy amid her health battle. Her content often highlighted her resilience and positive outlook despite the severity of her diagnosis.

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Miller revealed how she was "making dying fun" by eating whatever she wanted. "This week, which is most likely the last week of my life, I am having some childhood favorites," she said while lying on the couch, showing off her root beer float. "This is another way how I am squeezing out joy until my very last moment."

Wider Context of Influencer Deaths in 2026

Social media is paying tribute to many influencers who died in 2026. While recording a private New Year's Eve livestream, Sergio Jiménez died at age 37. Days later, content creator Athira Auni died on January 3 at age 21 after a motorcycle accident. In May, TikTok sensation Patriotic Kenny died at age 84 following a "But also, be happy that we got to spend time together," she added. "Whether it was in-person friends or a chance meeting, or we've known each other forever. Because what I know for sure is life is great. Life is whatever we make it. … I have lived this beautiful life with no regrets."

Hollywood mourned the deaths of some of its most legendary stars in 2026. In August, news broke that The Sopranos alum Vincent Pastore and former The Challenge winner Tyler Duckworth died. Dolly Parton also passed on August 25, one day before Tim Curry's death. In September, Disney Channel star Carla Jeffery, legendary activist Gloria Steinem