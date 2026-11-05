Christie Brown Lagos Spring 2027 collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

It’s been eight years since Ghana’s Christie Brown presented a collection in Lagos. Thursday night’s showcase marked an exciting return to the Nigerian metropolis, as the brand looks to reconnect with the West African country.

Designer Aisha Ayensu said she was excited to be back in town.

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“This isn’t our first rodeo here. We used to show quite a lot, so we’re excited to be back. I love the energy here. It’s just so infectious.

” Christie Brown has long been known for its bold structures and bright colors, but this season Ayensu introduced a new aesthetic, favoring more muted tones and experiments with geometric shapes. She drew particular inspiration from the Adomi Bridge, located in the Eastern region of Ghana, which was built shortly after the country gained independence. Ayensu drew on the feeling of excitement and optimism surrounding the then-new bridge.

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Beyond the geometric shapes, she also incorporated Ewe kente, a traditional textile used by the Ewe ethnic group located in southeastern Ghana. The goal was to use traditional fabric for a modern silhouette by playing around with the colors . The last collection Ayensu showed in Lagos was titled “She is King”; it was the tail end of the #girlboss era.

Reflecting on that period, Ayensu draws some similarities between spring 2019 and spring 2027, including bold shoulders and ruffles.

“We’re committed to building wardrobes that you always come back to,” she said. “And this is where the woman has now evolved to. She is King but in a mature way. She doesn’t have to prove so much. ”