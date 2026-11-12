Christie Brinkley says this glowy sunscreen is ‘really, really good under makeup’

“It’s so creamy and moisturizing,” she told Page Six Style.

Christie Brinkley looked radiant as ever at the Humane World For Animals' 2026 To The Rescue! Gala, wearing a sparkly L'Agence dress. Supergoop! Glowscreen “It’s so creamy and moisturizing feeling — a lot of sunblocks can be very drying,” she told Page Six Style at the Humane World for Animals To the Rescue!

Gala on Friday.

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“It’s really, really good under makeup,” she added, noting that other, similar products use “harsh chemicals” in their formulations. While Brinkley loves shopping for skin care at her local health food store, she’s also partial toBut above all else, Brinkley looks for the Leaping Bunny certification on any skin care she buys, to make sure her routine is entirely cruelty-free.. with the Corporate Conscience Award at last week’s Humane World for Animals gala — an event that raised over $2 million for the organization, formerly known as the Humane Society.

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‘s love for animals starts at home. With the holidays almost here, she’s planning to treat her dog, Chester, and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook’s dog, Lionel, to special gifts.that keep stars red carpet-ready. She consults stylists and industry pros — including celebs themselves — for firsthand product recommendations, trend predictions and more.

In addition to writing for Page Six since 2020, her work has been featured in USA Today and Parade. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user? 'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions!