Christiane Torello Files NYPD Complaint After Alleged Assault by Gays Against Guns Leader

Activist Christiane Torello reports an alleged elbow strike by Jay Walker outside Mount Sinai Hospital, citing a pattern of inaction by NYPD during protests over pediatric gender care policies.

Child safety advocate Christiane Torello has submitted a formal complaint to the New York Police Department following an alleged physical altercation with prominent LGBTQ+ activist Jay Walker. The incident occurred approximately ten days ago outside Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, marking the second time Torello alleges she was assaulted by a male protestor without receiving police intervention. Walker, who serves as the President of Gays Against Guns NY, is also scheduled to serve as the 2026 New York City Pride Grand Marshal.

Details of the Mount Sinai Confrontation

The confrontation took place in the vicinity of Mount Sinai Hospital, where a group of individuals were rallying to oppose the medical institution's recent policy change. The hospital has ceased providing all forms of gender-affirming care for minors, a decision that includes the discontinuation of surgeries, puberty blockers, and hormone treatments. This administrative shift is occurring concurrently with a probe by the U.S. Justice Department into the previous practices regarding these procedures. During this period of heightened public attention, external demonstrations have become frequent, with various groups expressing strong opinions on both sides of the medical debate.

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Torello stated in a video recording that she approached Walker to question his stance on males in locker rooms while he was part of the protest group. As Walker attempted to walk away from the interaction, he stopped and spun around. Torello alleges that he then struck her in the chest with his elbow. The activist described the moment as unprovoked physical violence, noting that she was merely asking questions about the presence of biological males in spaces designated for girls. She emphasized that her presence at the location was intended to express support for the hospital's decision to end these treatments for minors.

Escalation and Verbal Altercation

The situation deteriorated rapidly, with camera footage capturing both individuals yelling and using profane language toward one another. Walker allegedly referred to Torello as psychotic, a scumbag, a garbage person, and a stalker during the exchange. In response, Torello accused him of being a woman abuser. At one point in the video, Walker is seen lunging toward Torello, who dared him to repeat the action and stated she would post the recording on social media platforms. The verbal conflict highlights the intense polarization surrounding the debate over pediatric gender transition services and the rights of protestors to challenge medical policies.

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Torello explained that she frequently faces this type of aggressive behavior during her demonstrations. She noted that gay protestors often follow her around, place signs directly in her face, and block her path while she attempts to engage in dialogue. She characterized her approach as turnabout, suggesting that her method of confronting activists is a response to the harassment she routinely experiences. Despite the hostile environment, she maintains that her actions remain within the bounds of peaceful protest and her First Amendment rights to ask questions.

Patterns of Police Inaction

A central component of Torello's complaint is the alleged failure of law enforcement to intervene or respond to previous incidents of violence. She recalled a protest that took place several weeks prior, during which she was hit by another man. Torello stated that two New York Police Department detectives were present at that scene, witnessed the assault, and took no action. When she attempted to seek guidance from the officers, they refused to speak to her, leaving her to resolve the situation independently. She filed a report regarding that incident but noted that no charges were brought against the individual who assaulted her.

Torello expressed frustration with the apparent double standard in how violence is handled during protests involving different ideological groups. She argued that while she engages in verbal questioning that may be triggering to some, it does not warrant physical retaliation. She emphasized that she was not hitting anyone during the Mount Sinai incident, yet she claims the response from authorities would likely be minimal given the history of inaction. The lack of charges in previous cases has led her to question the consistency of police enforcement in such volatile environments.

Response and Pending Investigation

As of the time of filing, it remains unclear whether the NYPD will take any action regarding the most recent allegation. The New York Police Department did not respond to requests for comments from Fox News Digital regarding the status of the complaint or the potential for charges. Jay Walker has not publicly addressed the specific allegations of physical contact in this incident. The situation continues to draw attention due to the involvement of Walker as the designated Grand Marshal for the upcoming 2026 New York City Pride event.

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The broader context of this dispute involves the ongoing legal and ethical debate over the provision of gender-affirming care to minors in New York State. With the U.S. Justice Department conducting a probe into Mount Sinai Hospital's previous practices, the hospital's decision to stop these treatments has intensified public scrutiny. Protestors on both sides continue to gather at medical facilities to voice their concerns, leading to increased tensions and occasional physical confrontations. Torello's legal complaint aims to highlight what she perceives as a systemic issue where certain forms of protest-related violence are ignored by law enforcement.