Christian Wallace to Adapt 'George Washington's Secret Six' into Feature Film

Christian Wallace, co-creator of Landman, is set to write and adapt the historical book 'George Washington's Secret Six' into a large-scale espionage thriller film about the Culper Spy Ring that aided the American Revolution.

One of the biggest and most surprising stories from the Revolutionary War era is about to get the big-screen telling it deserves. Considering the olden days are considered fairly simplistic, people might be surprised to learn that one of the founding fathers was involved in, yes, espionage.

How cool is that? Landman co-creator Christian Wallace may be busy turning West Texas oil country into one of the best shows on television, but he's already lining up his next project. Wallace is set to adapt Brian Kilmeade and Don Yaeger's bestselling historical book George Washington's Secret Six: The Spy Ring That Saved the American Revolution for the big screen. The project will mark Wallace's feature film debut as a screenwriter.

The movie is being envisioned as a large-scale historical espionage thriller centered on the Culper Spy Ring, The ring helped shift the course of American history by gathering information while operating under the constant threat of British discovery. The idea for the film is to depict a large-scale historical espionage thriller about the Culper Spy Ring, which was the covert intelligence network assembled by George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

They gathered information all while trying to avoid discovery by the British. The film is said to focus on the ordinary citizens pulled into Washington's secret mission, including a reserved Quaker merchant, a tavern keeper, a brash young longshoreman, a curmudgeonly Long Island bachelor, a coffee house owner, and a mysterious female operative. It's like Ocean's Eleven, except with muskets





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Christian Wallace George Washington's Secret Six Culper Spy Ring Revolutionary War Espionage Thriller

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christian Pulisic wastes no time ending five-month goal drought in huge USMNT weight liftedHis smooth finish past Mory Diaw marked the high point of what was an excellent 45-minute performance from Pulisic before he was subbed off at halftime along with nine other USMNT starters.

Read more »

George Washington tried to warn us about putting party before countryAs we celebrate our 250th anniversary, shouldn’t we listen to our founding president?

Read more »

Wallace Neff’s Last-Surviving Airform House Just Hit the Market in PasadenaThe architect Wallace Neff's last surviving Airform house has hit the market for $2 million in Pasadena. The domed structure has two bedrooms.

Read more »

Christian Wallace To Adapt 'George Washington's Secret Six' For Film'Landman' co-creator Christian Wallace is adapting Brian Kilmeade and Don Yaeger's book 'George Washington’s Secret Six' for a feature film.

Read more »