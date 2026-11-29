A British appeals court ruled 2-1 in favor of Felix Ngole, a Christian social worker whose job offer was withdrawn by Touchstone Support Leeds over his social media posts on homosexuality and marriage. The court blocked the charity from taking the case to the Supreme Court.

A British appeals court has issued a final verdict in the high-profile discrimination case involving Felix Ngole, a Christian social worker who was denied a job offer by Touchstone Support Leeds due to his religious views on homosexuality. In a 2-1 decision announced Friday, the Court of Appeal in London ruled decisively in favor of Ngole. The ruling also effectively blocked the mental health charity from appealing the case to the Supreme Court, bringing a definitive end to the legal battle.

The Court of Appeal upheld Ngole's previous victory, determining that Touchstone Support Leeds discriminated against him when it withdrew a job offer. This organization contracts with Britain's National Health Service, making the case significant for healthcare employers across the United Kingdom. The decision confirms that an individual's religious beliefs regarding marriage cannot be used as grounds for excluding them from professional employment.

Also read Court of Appeal Rules Touchstone Leeds Discriminated Against Christian Worker Felix Ngole

Kathryn Hart, the deputy chief executive officer of Touchstone Support Leeds, had previously emailed Ngole stating that his views were incompatible with the organization. She wrote that his strong opposition to homosexuality and same-sex marriage went against the charity's commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ rights. Hart argued that hiring Ngole could put the organization at risk of legal action on grounds of discrimination in both employment and service delivery.

Despite the charity's objections, the Christian Legal Centre reported that Ngole was the top performer during the hiring process. The legal group stated that he gained the highest marks of any candidate on an equality and diversity assessment. Ngole had previously won a landmark free speech case against the University of Sheffield after being dismissed from their social work program in 2015 over similar Facebook posts quoting the Bible.

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When offered the position at Touchstone in 2022, Ngole was told he could reverse the rescinded offer if he assured the charity he would actively embrace and promote homosexual rights. In a written response, Ngole stated he was happy to guarantee he would not discriminate against anyone based on sexual orientation. However, he firmly refused to make the promotion of homosexual rights a condition of his employment.

After further meetings, Touchstone maintained that Ngole's refusal to provide appropriate answers regarding his religious beliefs justified their decision. An employment tribunal had ruled in 2024 that while the initial rescission was discriminatory, the charity's subsequent actions were upheld. An appeals tribunal ordered a partial rehearing in February, leading to the Court of Appeal hearing the case in September and delivering this final ruling on Friday.

Following the announcement, Felix Ngole described the outcome as an important win for religious freedom. He emphasized that there was no evidence whatsoever to suggest he would treat any service user without dignity, compassion, and respect. The ruling serves as a precedent for how faith-based beliefs intersect with professional duties in the public sector.

Andrea Williams, the chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, issued a strong statement supporting the court's decision. She said the victory has reversed years of increasing discrimination against Christians who have dared to speak out against prevailing cultural norms. Williams added that speculative offense or supposed reputational damage cannot displace fundamental freedoms guaranteed under law.

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The legal team stressed that no one should now be barred from work simply because they believe that marriage is the lifelong union of one man and one woman. This case highlights the ongoing tension between workplace diversity policies and individual religious liberties in the United Kingdom. Touchstone Support Leeds has not yet issued a public comment regarding the finality of this court decision.

This conclusion to the litigation underscores the complexities involved in balancing organizational values with individual rights in the public health sector. For Ngole, the ruling validates his stance that professional competence should not be compromised by ideological disagreements. The case remains a significant reference point for future employment law disputes involving religious expression.