Christian man Shahzad Masih faces blasphemy appeals as the ACLJ urges intervention after the Pakistani Supreme Court upheld a Christian's death sentence.

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Following a Pakistani Supreme Court ruling upholding the conviction and death sentence of a Christian man accused of blasphemy last month, a U.S.-based advocacy group is urging action to stop another Christian's death sentence also accused of the same crime. The latest case of concern is that of 16-year-old Shahzad Masih who, according to the American Center for Law and Justice , was working as a hospital janitor in July 2017 when his Muslim colleague engaged him on the topic of religion.

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CeCe Heil, senior counsel and international legal director for the ACLJ, said the colleague asked Masih,"Who do you have as your leader in Christianity?