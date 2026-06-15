Christian Scott injury: Mets SP headed to IL

The Mets' already-thin depth in the starting rotation is shrinking more, with righty Christian Scott headed to the injured list, as first reported by Will

Jun 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Citi Field.

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images The Mets’ already-thin depth in the starting rotation is shrinking more, with righty Christian Scott headed to the injured list, as first reported byScott was finally settling into life in the majors after Tommy John surgery interrupted his progress, which featured an MLB debut in 2024. He posted a 2.97 ERA in his last eight outings, including his first two career big-league wins.

Now with him sidelined, the Mets have three viable starters — Freddy Peralta, Nolan McLean, and Sean Manaea — to work with moving forward. Manaea, who started the year in the bullpen, made his first start of the season on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves and went six innings. The rotation has already lost its ace, Clay Holmes, for the long haul after he broke his leg last month during the Subway Series.

Kodai Senga, who once again struggled mightily during the first month of the season, has been on the IL since late April after suffering a back injury. David Peterson was lifted from the rotation and used as more of a bulk reliever after the consistent issues that have plagued him since the second half of last season. How the Mets patch together the rest of the rotation behind Peralta, McLean, and Manaea is unknown.

Tobias Myers was named the opener for Monday’s series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. Senga’s rehab assignment expires on Sunday, and he could be back within the next week. The Mets could also call upon a pair of rookie arms in Jonah Tong or Zach Thornton, both of whom struggled in limited innings this season. Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020.

He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America . He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

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