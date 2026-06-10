Christian Pulisic: The Face of American Soccer

Christian Pulisic became the youngest USMNT captain and broke numerous records, leading the team to World Cup qualification and shining at top European clubs.

Christian Pulisic has emerged as the face of American soccer, a journey that began with his USMNT debut at age 17 and has since been marked by a series of record-breaking achievements.

He first donned the captain's armband for the USMNT in a November 2018 friendly against Italy, becoming the youngest captain in the modern era at 20 years and 63 days old. This milestone surpassed Landon Donovan's previous record by more than two years. Pulisic's leadership qualities were evident early on, but his impact on the pitch has been equally transformative.

He made his USMNT debut in a World Cup qualifier against Guatemala in March 2016, becoming the youngest player to appear in such a match at 17 years and 193 days old. Just 60 days later, he scored his first international goal, making him the youngest USMNT player to score an international goal.

In September 2016, facing St. Vincent and the Grenadines, he became the youngest to score a goal and record a brace in a World Cup qualifier, and four days later, he became the youngest to start a World Cup qualifier, beating Donovan's mark by nearly a year. Despite the USMNT's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Pulisic was a standout performer during the qualifying campaign. He scored crucial goals and provided assists, giving hope to a struggling team.

When the USMNT finally qualified for the 2022 World Cup, Pulisic played a pivotal role. In the decisive group stage match against Iran, he scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory, secured the team's spot in the knockout stage. His relentless drive and skill under pressure solidified his status as the team's talisman.

Off the pitch, Pulisic has also been a role model, using his platform to encourage young athletes to prioritize mental health, following in the footsteps of teammate Tim Ream's advocacy. Pulisic's club career has been equally remarkable. He signed with Borussia Dortmund in February 2015 at age 16 and made his Bundesliga debut less than a year later.

During his four seasons with Dortmund, he recorded 19 goals and 26 assists in 127 appearances, setting multiple records: youngest to score two goals in the Bundesliga, youngest USMNT player to appear and assist in a UEFA Champions League match, youngest USMNT player to score in the Champions League, and youngest USMNT player to win a major European club trophy (the DFB-Pokal in 2017). In January 2019, he transferred to Chelsea for a then-record fee of $73 million, the highest for an American player.

His impact was immediate: nine goals and six assists in 25 Premier League appearances in his first season. The following season, he contributed two goals and two assists in 10 Champions League appearances, helping Chelsea win their second UEFA Champions League title. Pulisic's career continues to inspire a new generation of American soccer players





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