Christian Pulisic limited in training as USMNT begins preparation for Friday

Pulisic, who was subbed off at halftime of Friday’s 4-1 victory over Paraguay, trained on the side with a trainer on Monday. The American squad will be back in action against Australia on Friday in Seattle.

player ready... The U.S. men’s national soccer team returned to training Monday at Orange County’s Great Park ahead of Friday’s second Group D game against Australia.at the Los Angeles Stadium, will travel to Seattle to face Australia on Friday at noon.

Australia defeated Turkey, 2-0, in its opener on SaturdayChristian Pulisic, who was subbed off at halftime Friday, didn’t train with the team on Monday. According to reporters, the midfielder was doing individual work.

“Everyone, let’s relax,” midfielder Tyler Adams said during Monday’s media availability. “I think he picked up a knock a few days before the game and got kicked in the same spot again during the game. When you go into halftime, things obviously get tight, but he’ll be fine. ” Mauricio Pochettino said after Friday’s game that Pulisic had “picked up a knock” in training, forcing him to be replaced.

After the game Pulisic said he “got a bit of a kick in the first half, so I’m really hoping that it’s nothing. Taking a little bit of precaution, but I’m hoping I’ll be fine the next few days. ”





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