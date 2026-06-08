Christian Police Officer Accused of Racism After Diversity Training Questions on Islam

A Christian police support officer was suspended and later found guilty of gross misconduct after asking questions about Islam, Islamist groups, Gaza, and antisemitism during a diversity training session, despite being told it was a safe space. He claims he was shut down, the training amounted to indoctrination, and he faced a culture of fear. An appeal overturned the decision, but he has not received an apology. A survey of over 6,000 officers in the same force revealed many felt pressured during mandatory diversity training.

A Christian police support officer was accused of being racist after asking questions about Islam during a diversity training session - despite assurances he was in a 'safe space' to do so.

He also claims he was 'shut down' when he turned the conversation to Islamist groups, the situation in Gaza and tackling antisemitism, while separately he said his Christian faith led to one of his colleagues 'making the assumption' he was also 'homophobic'. Luke Salmons, 46, was suspended just two days after taking part in a training day in October 2024 on race, religion and culture before being found guilty of gross misconduct and barred from working in policing ever again.

The father-of-two from Harrogate appealed and had the decision overturned last December. But months later he says he has still not received an apology from North Yorkshire Police for being 'pushed out' and ending the career he loved. Mr Salmons, who said he was 'absolutely gutted' at having to leave his role as a PCSO after eight years with the force, believes his fellow officers are working within a 'culture of fear' where 'only approved views are permitted'.

His case has come to light as hundreds of police officers revealed they have felt 'controlled and pressured to be certain ways' during mandatory diversity training. A survey of the more than 6,000 Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers who participated in a diversity training course revealed that one in seven had felt 'controlled and pressured' to adopt certain ideas during the teaching.

The officers work for the same force that faces condemnation over the handcuffing of innocent teenager Henry Nowak as he lay dying. Luke Salmons was accused of being racist after asking questions about Islam during a diversity training session - despite assurances he was in a 'safe space' to do so Mr Salmons said he was 'absolutely gutted' at having to leave his role as a PCSO after eight years with North Yorkshire Police A similar proportion of 14 per cent thought 'mistakes would have been held against me', while one in five feared being 'rejected for saying the wrong thing'.

That scenario is one familiar to Mr Salmons who said the training he received amounted to a 'one-sided interpretation of diversity' and 'indoctrination' - after witnessing the instructor 'repeatedly walking up and down the room while chanting"Islam is a religion of peace".

' Recalling the day that would ultimately end his policing career, Mr Salmons said the session, run by an external provider at the police headquarters in Northallerton, had invited a Muslim sergeant along as a guest speaker - and participants were 'actively encouraged' to ask questions. Speaking to Daily Mail, he said: 'All the questions that I asked were completely relevant to policing. At the time, the situation in Gaza was at its height.

'As a PCSO, you're the first person that comes into contact with the public on the street, so you've got to be able to understand both sides. I wanted to be able to give answers in a fair way.

'I thought by asking questions to understand more about these things I can do that - and who better to ask about Islam than a Muslim? But I got shot down for wanting to understand because it wasn't in their narrative.

' Mr Salmons said he had asked for the sergeant's thoughts on Hamas, Isis and other Islamic terrorist groups, as a peaceful Muslim, in order to 'understand the tensions that are on the street'. He also asked the police sergeant to explain 'jihad', having heard the term used in conversation while out on patrol.

'Everything was respectful, nothing was controversial,' he said. Read More Bank of England axed Churchill, Turing, and Austen from notes after being told they were 'not representative of the UK's cultural and natural diversity' As the discussion developed, he further asked about anti-Semitism and how the Labour government was seeking to tackle the issue given the surge in hate crimes following the Hamas terror attacks of October 7, 2023.

'I was then told that I was being political by asking that question, but it was relevant because we're dealing with anti-Semitism on the street. What the government does obviously filters into how we react and respond.

'It was not being political, it was being sensible in asking how are we working together to tackle these important issues. 'If you can't have important conversations about important issues to help you do your job better then what's the point of a training course? ' Describing the conversation as 'respectful but robust', Mr Salmons said he enjoyed engaging with the sergeant during the session and was invited by him to continue their chat over coffee.

Mr Salmons said he believed he was 'in a safe space' to exchange their views - but was left 'shocked and betrayed' when he was reported by the sergeant for being 'combative and critical of the views expressed in the training'. The next day he said he was summoned to a meeting with a female inspector.

'She'd taken me into the office, and not explained why I was going in there. She sat me down and basically the first thing she said to me was,"I don't like your beliefs," while pointing her finger at me.

'She said that several times, and then she said,"I don't like your beliefs in LGBTQ". 'But I'd not even had that conversation with her. 'It was very bizarre. The only conclusion I could draw is that she knew I was a Christian and assumed that I have quite conservative views.

'The irony is that I never actually spoke about my beliefs. I treat everyone with respect and dignity, no matter who they are, no matter what their sexuality.

' Without further opportunity to speak, Mr Salmons was told to hand in his police ID and return home. He was formally suspended the next day.

'I felt betrayed,' recalled Mr Salmons. 'I had somebody who was asking me questions, being really enthusiastic and inviting me to continue the conversation - but then they suddenly turned and say something completely different behind my back. 'When something like this happens you feel very undermined. You feel you can't trust people.

Within the nine principles of policing, one of them is honesty and integrity. Well, where's the honesty and integrity there?

' Suspended on full pay, Mr Salmons said his case was 'dragged out' over the next 10 months. He eventually resigned in April 2025 after the 'silence, the delay and the pressure became unbearable for my wife and daughters.

' In July 2025, a disciplinary hearing found he had committed gross misconduct and barred him from serving in the police again. But with the help of the Christian Legal Centre, Mr Salmons appealed and last December the panel's decision was overturned. The matter has since been settled without the need for Mr Salmons to pursue his case before an employment tribunal.

Mr Salmons said he believes his fellow officers are working within a 'culture of fear' where 'only approved views are permitted' Mr Salmons, who now works for a Christian charity supporting the homeless, said: 'I think what I have learnt is that as a police officer, you're damned if you do, and you're damned if you don't.

'We need to address this issue so others don't end up in the same situation that I'm in simply for asking questions'. Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which supported the case, said the case should 'concern everyone'.

' exposes how 'inclusivity' training within the police has, in practice, become a vehicle for enforcing a narrow ideological orthodoxy, where only approved views are permitted and lawful questioning is punished. 'Luke was explicitly invited to speak openly in what was presented as a safe space, only to be suspended, investigated, and driven out for doing exactly that. 'This was not about misconduct, it was about control and driving out any opposing beliefs. 'This case demands urgent political attention.

It reveals a profound failure of leadership and neutrality within public institutions, and it raises serious questions about whether the Home Office and those responsible for police oversight are willing, or able, to confront the ideological capture that is eroding freedom of belief and expression from within.

' A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: 'North Yorkshire Police is an inclusive employer and respects the rights of all individuals to their beliefs. 'The expression of those beliefs must always be with due consideration of respect and courtesy in line with our force values and behaviours framework. ' The spokesman said Mr Salmons had been referred to the professional standards department 'following reports of concern from a number of colleagues about his behaviour and views'.

They added: 'He was found to have committed gross misconduct before the chief constable upheld his appeal against the decision finding that while Mr Salmons had made colleagues feel uncomfortable and unsettled at times, his actions did not represent gross misconduct nor a breach of any of the Police Staff Standards of Professional Behaviour. ' Daily Mail has contacted North Yorkshire Police for comment.





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