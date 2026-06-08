Christian PCSO Accused of Racism After Asking Islam Questions in Diversity Training

Luke Salmons, a North Yorkshire Police community support officer, was suspended and barred from policing after a diversity training session where he sought to understand Islam, Gaza, and antisemitism. His appeal succeeded, but he remains uncompensated and alleges a culture of fear suppresses legitimate discussion.

A Christian police community support officer ( PCSO ) was accused of racism after asking questions about Islam during a mandated diversity training session, despite being assured it was a "safe space" for dialogue.

Luke Salmons, 46, was suspended just two days after the October 2024 training, later found guilty of gross misconduct and banned from policing for life. He appealed and the decision was overturned in December 2024, but says he has still not received an apology from North Yorkshire Police.

Salmons, a father of two from Harrogate, claims his eight-year policing career was ended because he raised points about Islamist groups, Gaza, and antisemitism, and because his Christian faith led a colleague to assume he was homophobic. He describes a "culture of fear" in the force where "only approved views are permitted.

" The case coincides with a survey of over 6,000 officers in Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary where one in seven (16%) felt "controlled and pressured" to adopt certain ideas during diversity training; 14% feared mistakes would be held against them, and 20% feared rejection for saying the wrong thing. Salmons says the training, delivered by an external provider at Northallerton headquarters, amounted to "one-sided indoctrination," citing an instructor who repeatedly chanted "Islam is a religion of peace" while walking up and down the room.

A Muslim sergeant was invited as a guest speaker and participants were encouraged to ask questions. Salmons asked about Hamas, ISIS, jihad, antisemitism, and the government's response to hate crimes after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. He maintains his questions were respectful, relevant to street policing, and not political, but was later reported by the sergeant as "combative and critical.

" He says he was "shocked and betrayed" and believes the force's actions suppress free inquiry. The fallout from such training is under scrutiny as police forces nationwide face criticism over diversity initiatives and disciplinary procedures, with broader debates about ideological conformity in public sector workplaces





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Police Training Diversity Free Speech Racism Accusation North Yorkshire Police PCSO Islam Antisemitism Gaza Cultural Indoctrination Police Misconduct Christian Officer Workplace Fear

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