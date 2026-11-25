Acclaimed songwriter Christian Palencia reaches a historic 45 No. 1s on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart, celebrating his enduring legacy and recent studio opening.

Songwriter Horacio Palencia has officially reached a historic milestone in the Latin music industry by amassing 45 No. 1s on the Billboard Regional Mexican Airplay chart. This achievement marks the most chart-topping hits by any songwriter in the genre's history. The most recent song to top the ranking, dated November 14, is the track 'Pa' Él' by Los Angeles Azules and Tini.

Palencia's journey to this record began on June 16, 2007, when 'De Ti Exclusivo' by La Arrolladora Banda El Limon de Rene Camacho first appeared on the charts. This specific track marked the start of a golden era for the Sinaloan band and provided a significant boost to the broader regional Mexican genre. Since that initial success, Palencia has penned numerous hits for other major groups including Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizarraga, Banda MS, and La Adictiva.

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At 44 years old, Palencia was born in El Rosario, a small town near Mazatlan, Sinaloa. He boasts one of the most significant repertoires in the regional Mexican genre. His accolades include six Latin Grammy nominations, multiple BMI Latin Awards for songwriter of the year, and the prestigious 2024 BMI Presidential Award. He also holds numerous Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Palencia recently opened the doors to his new studio in Mazatlan on November 16. This opening date coincided exactly with the day his name was added to the Walk of Stars in the same Mexican city. He stated that he likes making music that transcends time and lasts for many years. He wants people to continue singing his songs for generations to come.

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With more than 3,000 songs written, his work has been performed by major artists such as Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme, Calibre 50, and Fuerza Regida. More recently, Ricardo Montaner also reached the top of the Regional Mexican Airplay chart for the first time in September. The song 'Para Que Seas Feliz' was co-written by Palencia.

In a recent interview, Palencia reflected on his career and the evolution of the genre. He noted that it is very difficult for a solo songwriter to remain relevant in today's music landscape. He explained that singers or producers now often ask for co-writing credits. He identified as being from the old school where songwriters wrote alone and earned alone.

He admitted he did not like co-writing initially but realized he would not get anywhere without sharing his talent. Palencia believes a middle ground needs to be found in the industry. He stated that he also sets limits because abuse cannot be allowed. He fought for his colleagues' rights in the past. For example, he worked to ensure that songwriter names were listed on video channels. He noted that there is still much to achieve for the rights of their community.

Palencia also addressed the divide between traditional and modern regional Mexican music. He expressed confusion over new artists claiming they are not part of the genre. He argued that tololoche instruments have always been part of the style. He felt that artists from the corridos tumbados movement are inconsistent in their claims when they cite traditional artists as influences.

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In recent years, Palencia has given young songwriters the opportunity to collaborate with him. He described this experience as a win-win situation where everyone learns from each other. He supports exchanging ideas if it helps the genre evolve without losing its essence. He believes that new talent needs to be supported while maintaining the core style of the music.

He is currently working on two very important and very different projects. One of these projects is the new album by Xavi. Palencia believes Xavi is very talented. They recently released a single called 'Nadie Te Extraña.' This single premiered at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Palencia remains focused on creating songs that endure over time, hoping his work will last for generations.