Christian nationalists see the Republican Party's midterm losses as a chance to replace President Donald Trump's “Make America Great Again” movement with their extremist vision for American society.

Christian nationalists once celebrated President Donald Trump’s return to the White House as a victory for their movement. Now they see the Republican Party's recent election losses as an opportunity to supplant his “Make America Great Again” movement with their extremist vision.

Many gathered in Texas last week for a three-day conference where Nick Fuentes , an avowed white nationalist, was the surprise special guest. The way he sees it, the midterms effectively dethroned Trump as the party's leader.

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“This is like the death of Josef Stalin,” Fuentes said, his high-register voice reverberating in a dark and cavernous convention hall. “And there is nothing that will fill the void right now. ” But that’s exactly what Joel Webbon wants to do. A 40-year-old pastor and podcaster with a precisely sculpted salt and pepper beard, Webbon organized the conference, “Christ is King: America After Trump,” and served as its master of ceremonies.

Goal of increasing the clout of Christian nationalism Webbon's movement, which seeks a theocratic government and patriarchal society, remains on the political fringe, and there were no elected officials on stage. Webbon said conservative leaders won’t give him the time of day “because they want their base to not even know I exist. ” As rival factions wrestle over the Republicans’ future, Webbon is planning to expand the influence of Christian nationalism.

The conference, where organizers said more than 1,000 people attended, was a start as the movement looks toward Washington.

“We can clearly say they have been gaining power,” said Julie Ingersoll, a professor of religious studies at University of North Florida who has focused on Christian nationalism. “I wouldn’t dismiss them.

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” In Webbon’s vision, the United States is largely made up of white Christians, the Apostles’ Creed is the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, at least 50 million people are deported, interracial marriage is considered “not normal,” and Jews, Muslims, Hindus and women don’t have the right to vote or hold public office. While Webbon doesn't expect that to come to fruition anytime soon, he and his allies hope the Election Day shattering of Trump's coalition will allow them to pick up the pieces and start down that road.

“Phase one is kind of complete,” Webbon said on stage. A girl in the third row kicked her yellow shoes that didn’t reach the floor. Young men, several wearing blue “America First” caps sold by Fuentes, listened attentively.

“We’re moving into phase two,” Webbon said. “It’s time to get the numbers. It’s time to get the donors. It’s time to get our guys into positions of power.

” Disappointment with Trump was widespread Right-wing Christians have long been some of Trump’s most dedicated supporters. Although Trump never had a reputation as religious, they viewed him as a political battering ram against their cultural opponents, and he positioned himself as a defender of evangelical values. Christian nationalism goes a step further.

“This isn’t your next-door neighbor’s Christianity,” Ingersoll said. “They want America to be a Christian nation in a very specific kind of way. And that’s going to be exclusively for Christians, mostly for white Christians. ” Trump's choice of Pete Hegseth as defense secretary was viewed as progress for the movement.

Hegseth belongs to a church network co-founded by a Christian nationalist pastor, and he reposted a video last year that included arguments that women shouldn't be allowed to vote. Trump dined with Fuentes at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in between his two White House terms and has repeatedly declined to denounce Fuentes. The White House did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

There was little goodwill toward the president at the “Christ is King” conference. One of the more charitable assessments from speakers was that Trump imperiled the Republican project enough to allow an opening.

“Did anybody get fooled with Trump? ” asked JP Sears, a right-wing YouTube comedian. A few dozen hands lifted into the air.

“Boy, he was good, he was, I fell for that,” Sears said. “'He’s going to dismantle the deep state, he is going to root out the corruption in the system. ' And here we are, he is the corruption. ” After Sears spoke, attendees heard from one of the conference's sponsors, a wealth manager, and then checked out the booths in a hall adjacent to the stage.

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There was a stand selling T-shirts saying “I’ll take the Christian, hold the Judeo. ” People stood on vibrating platforms that proclaimed the benefits of lymphatic drainage and stress reduction. Children’s books focused on the foibles of socialism. Kyle Fischer, a 34-year-old volunteer, was selling Webbon's book, “White Genocide.

” Fischer said American Jews should leave for Israel.

“Go. You have your nation. This is ours," he said.

“Do I want them dead or anything? No. Come to Christ. You're my brother,” he said, adding later, "call me antisemitic, call me a Nazi, I don’t care anymore. ” Webbon wants to spread his ideology Some Republicans, notably Sen.

Ted Cruz of Texas, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, have warned about growing antisemitism on the political right. Even some attendees seemed uncomfortable with how Webbon and his allies talked about different races not being compatible or equal. Webbon, who has almost 140,000 followers on X, said his worldview prioritizes religion over race, whereas white nationalists do the opposite or eschew religion altogether. The distinction makes little difference to people who study his movement.

“So it doesn’t have to just be white folk,” said Michael Emerson, a Rice University professor of sociology who has focused on ideologies around religion and race. “But you’ve got to support ultimately that white folks are in the dominant. ” Webbon doesn't expect attendees to agree with him on everything, and he's looking for any chance to pull people into his ideological orbit.

Seth Goforth, a 19-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee, said he started listening to Webbon a year ago and initially thought he seemed racist. Goforth eventually saw Webbon as focusing more on “heritage and culture," and was drawn in. Micah Murphy, Goforth’s 18-year-old friend, had a similar view. Webbon “is a little bit on the edgier side" on race, Murphy said, but “I haven’t yet heard him say anything that contradicts Scripture.

” Christian nationalists are ready for the next phase Webbon said phase one of his plan was achieved in the midterm wipeout for Republicans. Phase two is expanding the political machinery, such as door-knockers, campaign donors and phone banks. Phase three is winning elected office, “ideally the presidency,” Webbon said in an interview, but at least “we need a couple governors or some Senate races.

” Then there's phase four, which is “to get the rest of our guys into serious positions of influence. ” Webbon knows his politics are unsavory to the broader American public, and so does Fuentes, but both said they are having discussions with people thinking of running for president. They wouldn't name the possible candidates, recognizing that their association could be a liability. But Webbon thinks the limits of what's acceptable will shift. Right now, he said, the goal is to “break containment. ”