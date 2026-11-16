Christian McCaffrey’s Career Day Lifts 49ers, Earns LFG Player Of The Game

Christian McCaffrey ran, blocked and caught his way to his first LFG Player of the Game, and he made NFL history while doing it.

McCaffrey finished with 223 yards from scrimmage, catching four passes for 161 yards and rushing 13 times for 62 yards and a touchdown.

He is the first player in the Super Bowl era with at least 150 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, 50 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the same game. Brady, who called the game on FOX, opened by asking about the long touchdown, a play that began with McCaffrey staying in to block. He wondered whether McCaffrey was thinking about the record while in protection.

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"Not at all," McCaffrey said. "I think in that look especially, that might be the first time going into protection, having to wrap for whoever comes in the backside A-gap, and then Brock doing a good job keeping his eyes downfield and playing ball. After that, it was backyard football. Right place, right time, and that was awesome.

" Brock Purdy rolled right and found McCaffrey, who caught the ball and raced to the end zone to give San Francisco a 17-16 lead in the second quarter. He added a 16-yard rushing touchdown and then a 66-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter. With the 74-yarder and the 66-yarder, McCaffrey became the first running back in NFL history with two receiving touchdowns of 65-plus yards in the same game.

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Brady also asked about Keenan Allen, who had five catches for 61 yards in his 49ers debut before noting how much adversity San Francisco has overcome at receiver.

"Anytime you get a vet like that who just comes right in and fits in perfectly, you know he’s played so much football. So really, just learning terminology and then getting the reps," McCaffrey said.

"It’s such a special offense to be a part of. I do feel like we have so many guys who have had so much success in their careers, and everybody’s just bought into the team. They want to win. We want to play well together.

We want to celebrate together, and we love the work.

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""You can run, you can block, you can catch, and you can put your little baby to sleep. Is there anything you can’t do?

" Brady asked. "There’s a lot I can’t do, man. Let’s see here. Can’t sing," McCaffrey said.

"Yeah, there’s plenty. Trust me. I only show the things I can.

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