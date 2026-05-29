Christian McCaffrey admits the 1 thing he needs to improve in 2026

San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey admitted the one thing he needs to improve next season.

However, even as good as McCaffrey is, the San Francisco 49ers star knows there's at least one thing he can improve upon for the 2026 season.

He wants the running game to be more explosive..

"Can't always control what happens in a play, but if the hole's there, you've got to hit it, you've got to make the 8- to 10-yard runs into big ones. And if it's not there, you've got to do everything you can to get 4 or 5, whatever it is.

"McCaffrey averaged 3.9 yards per carry last season, his lowest of his 49ers career, and San Francisco had 46 runs of 10-plus yards, the team's lowest total since head coach Kyle Shanahan arrived in 2017. Despite the inefficiency from the 2025 season, McCaffrey still finished second in the NFL in scrimmage yards and third in scrimmage touchdowns .

Behind McCaffrey on the depth chart are Jordan James, Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor Jr. and 2026 third-round draft pick and former Indiana standout Kaelon Black. Guerendo, though, suffered a pectoral muscle tear during weightlifting, Shanahan revealed this week.

"It's not a season ender," Shanahan said. "But it's right around the end of training camp. "





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