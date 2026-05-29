Christian Man Loses Discrimination Case Over Pride Flag Phobia

Mark Jennings, who claimed a phobia of Pride flags based on his religious beliefs, lost his case against the DWP after making demands to avoid LGBTQ+ imagery at work.

A Christian man who sued the UK government after claiming he has a phobia of Pride flags has lost his religious discrimination case at an employment tribunal in Ashford.

Mark Jennings, a Roman Catholic and evangelical Christian, had accepted a job offer from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in June 2024 for a work coach position at a Job Centre in Canterbury. However, during the acceptance phone call, he began making demands that the DWP found unreasonable.

He insisted that no one in the office should use different pronouns, that no visible imagery of Pride or LGBTQ+ movements be displayed, and that no celebrations of those causes be permitted. He also requested to work from home during Pride Month, citing that his faith dictates that gender ideology is the work of the devil.

The tribunal heard that Mr. Jennings believes homosexuality and transgenderism are sins contrary to God's laws and that the rainbow symbol used by the LGBTQ+ community offends him as it co-opts a Christian symbol from the story of Noah. Additionally, he claimed that due to his mental health conditions, including autism and a history of childhood gender dysphoria, Pride iconography triggers severe distress, which he described as a phobia.

He said seeing Pride flags near his home, on buses, in shops, or even rainbow laces on football boots on television could cause autistic shutdowns. The DWP responded that they could not accommodate his demands because they have legal obligations to allow employees to express support for Pride, and any restriction could lead to claims of sexual orientation discrimination.

They offered to keep the job open while Mr. Jennings reconsidered, but he declined and instead filed an employment tribunal claim for indirect religious belief discrimination and failure to make reasonable adjustments for his disability. The tribunal considered his suggestion to divide the office into zones to shield him from iconography or to ask colleagues to remove symbols, but Judge Daniel Wright dismissed these ideas as naive.

He noted that preventing employees from displaying Pride support would expose the DWP to discrimination claims. Regarding the request to work from home, the judge acknowledged that remote working is more common post-COVID but concluded that it was not possible for the work coach role, which requires in-person interaction with jobseekers. Evidence also showed that Mr. Jennings had previously filed similar cases against Stagecoach and NatWest, indicating a pattern of challenging workplace diversity initiatives.

In his judgment, Judge Wright dismissed all claims, stating that the indirect religious discrimination claim could not succeed because the DWP's policies were a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim: promoting equality and preventing discrimination against LGBTQ+ employees and customers. He also found that the failure to make reasonable adjustments claim was unfounded because the requested adjustments were not reasonable given the operational needs of the Job Centre and the rights of others.

The tribunal emphasized that while Mr. Jennings' religious beliefs are protected, they cannot be imposed in a way that infringes on the rights of others. The case highlights the ongoing tensions between religious freedom and LGBTQ+ rights in the workplace, particularly in public sector roles where diversity and inclusion are mandated. Mr. Jennings expressed disappointment but said he would continue to stand by his beliefs.

The DWP welcomed the ruling, reaffirming their commitment to an inclusive environment for all staff and customers





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