Christian Eriksen's football career at risk after collapse during friendly match

Christian Eriksen's football career may be at risk after he collapses during a friendly match against Ukraine, five years after his cardiac arrest during a game at Euro 2020.

Christian Eriksen 's football career may be at risk after he collapses during a friendly match against Ukraine, five years after his cardiac arrest during a game at Euro 2020.

The 34-year-old former Manchester United, Tottenham and Brentford midfielder clutched his chest and fell to the ground away from the ball during the second half. He was taken to Odense University Hospital in an ambulance with his wife Sabrina Kvist Jensen by his side. Cardiologist Henning Molgaard warns that incidents like Sunday's could easily happen again, and that Eriksen's pacemaker 'saved his life' this time.

Molgaard says the defibrillator, which Eriksen had fitted after his 2021 cardiac arrest, sent electrical pulses to regulate abnormal heart rhythms and prevent a cardiac arrest. However, Molgaard warns that teams are now unlikely to want to have Eriksen playing for them, as they may not want to risk him falling again.

Danish national team doctor Morten Boesen says Eriksen is 'fine' and can be discharged 'quickly', but Molgaard warns that Eriksen's heart condition is not just a one-time incident and that he may experience more heart-stopping moments in the future. Eriksen has a year left on a two-year contract at German club Wolfsburg, who were relegated from the top-tier Bundesliga last month. A statement from the Danish FA later revealed that the midfielder was 'conscious' and doing well in the circumstances.

The match has been called off due to Eriksen's collapse, and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to continue his football career





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Christian Eriksen Football Career Collapse Cardiac Arrest Pacemaker Defibrillator Heart Condition

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