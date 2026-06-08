Christian Eriksen gives encouraging update after collapsing again

Christian Eriksen appears to be in good spirits after the Denmark midfielder collapsed on the pitch in a friendly against Ukraine on Sunday

Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest five years ago during the Euros, went to Instagram to tell his fans how he was feeling after the scary ordeal.

“I want to let everyone know that I am doing well and that I am home with my family. As you can probably imagine, receiving a shock from my ICD has had a major impact on both me and my family, but I want to reassure everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021. ” Eriksen wrote.

“I am feeling good, and my recovery has already started. In addition to being grateful for the support and assistance of all the players and the medical team on the field, I am also incredibly grateful to the doctors who have cared for me and my heart over the year. Thanks to their expertise, my ICD did exactly what it was designed to do: protect me when I needed it.

“ The scary incident happened in the 65th minute of the match. Eriksen grabbed his chest and collapsed to the ground. This time, Eriksen regained consciousness and walked off on his own, but was transported to the hospital for further tests. When Eriksen collapsed in 2021, he needed resuscitation on the field before he was hospitalized.

He received an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator, which works by giving an electric shock to the heart if it goes out of rhythm. The device is what saved his life five years later. Christian Eriksen at Euro 2024 qualifyingDenmark did not qualify for this year’s World Cup after losing to Czechia on penalties in the final game of the Path D European qualifiers.





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