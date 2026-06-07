Christian Eriksen ‘Conscious, Doing Well’ After Collapsing on Pitch

The 34-year-old midfielder was fitted with a pacemaker in 2021.

Eriksen fell to the turf with just over an hour on the clock, leading to the match being called off. It evoked harrowing memories of a similar incident involving the same player at Euro 2020.

On that occasion, against Finland, Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and his life was saved by emergency medical care and the rapid response of teammate Simon Kjær. The player was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator and was able to continue his career, first joining Brentford, thenAfter the Denmark-Ukraine match was abandoned on Sunday, Denmark’s soccer federation quickly allayed fears by confirming that Eriksen was awake.

Morten Boesen, the Danish team doctor credited with saving Eriksen’s life five years ago, confirmed the player had been able to walk off the field “by himself” and that the pacemaker “responded as it should. ” It meant he was only “briefly unconscious. ”Eriksen has travelled to hospital for tests to understand what caused him to collapse. Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC.

Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.





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