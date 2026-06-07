Christian Eriksen Collapses Again During Denmark Friendly, But Conscious and Stable

Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's friendly against Ukraine, nearly five years after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. He is conscious and in stable condition.

Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark 's friendly against Ukraine on Sunday, almost five years after he suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

The incident occurred midway through the second half when Eriksen clutched his chest and fell to the ground, prompting medical personnel to rush to his aid in scenes that terrified players and fans alike. Players from both teams formed a protective huddle around him, and the match was subsequently abandoned. Eriksen was taken to hospital with his wife Sabrina by his side.

The Danish FA later confirmed that the midfielder was conscious and doing well under the circumstances, stating that the match had been called off. The big screen inside the Nature Energy Park Stadium in Odense displayed a similar message, and fans began singing Eriksen's name as he received treatment before clapping warmly when he was stretchered off. Around 10 minutes after the collapse, Danish national team doctor Morten Boesen, who saved Eriksen's life in 2021, provided a further update.

Boesen explained that Eriksen was conscious and had walked off the pitch himself. He noted that the pacemaker implanted after the 2021 incident responded as it should. Eriksen was briefly unconscious but regained consciousness quickly, and medical staff were in contact with him. Boesen added that Eriksen would undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine the cause of the incident and that he asked to send his regards to all the players, assuring them he was okay.

Eriksen, who now plays for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga after leaving Manchester United last year, received treatment for about 10 minutes before being given a standing ovation as he left the field. Former Denmark star Nicklas Bendtner, covering the game as a pundit on Danish TV, fought back tears as he described the horrific scenes. He said it was a difficult situation, especially as a friend of Eriksen's, and that his thoughts were with the family.

Several of Eriksen's Denmark teammates broke down in tears on the pitch, and players from both sides helped escort him to a waiting ambulance while holding up a privacy screen. They later gathered in a huddle and circled the stadium to thank the fans. The collapse brought back memories of June 2021, when Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland after suffering a cardiac arrest that stopped his heart for about five minutes.

He later revealed he had essentially died for five minutes but made a remarkable return to football with Brentford eight months later after being fitted with a defibrillator implant. Reflecting on that incident, Eriksen recalled remembering everything except the five minutes, waking up to people around him and trying to understand what happened.

The match, a friendly that Denmark was leading 2-1 at the time of the incident, was part of preparations after both teams failed to qualify for the upcoming World Cup. The football world has once again rallied around Eriksen, expressing relief that he is conscious and stable





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Christian Eriksen Denmark Ukraine Cardiac Arrest Friendly Match

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