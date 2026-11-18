The Flyers have lost several late leads this season, but stayed on the attack in the final period, with goals from Travis Sanheim and Dvorak.

It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. After a lifeless first period, the Flyers turned it up down the stretch for a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Early on, the team looked out of sorts, a continuing trend this year. Just 47 seconds in, Buffalo’s Mattias Samuelsson beat Flyers goalie Joseph Woll on the short side to put the Sabres ahead 1-0. The Sabres came right back, with the Flyers allowing Tage Thompson skate right through the slot for a Grade-A chance, which Woll saved.

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Jamie Drysdale put the Flyers on the board early in the second period, with a one-timer off a pass behind the net from Matvei Michkov to tie the game at 1-1. The Flyers conceded another goal off a similar play on the other side, with Zach Benson setting up Thompson to put Buffalo ahead, 2-1.

But Drysdale, in one of his strongest games of the year, threw a puck up into the slot from along the boards later in the second period. He found a wide-open Owen Tippett in front of the net, who cashed in the easy goal to tie the game at 2-2. Coming out for the third period, the Flyers had a lot of energy.

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Travis Sanheim scored just 29 seconds in during a four-on-four to give the Flyers their first lead of the game, 3-2. Denver Barkey extended the play by stretching to keep the puck in the zone, and then Christian Dvorak fed Sanheim for the quick score. This season, the Flyers have often found themselves on the back-foot with a late lead, playing for overtime or not to lose.

After Thompson beat several Flyers defenders on a between-the-legs setup pass, which Jiří Kulich buried with a one-timer to tie it at 3-3, the Flyers could have fallen into that same trap. Instead, they kept being aggressive, and under a minute later, Dvorak snuck past the Buffalo defense and beat Sabres goalie Alex Lyon cleanly. Breakaways Barkey returned to the lineup after missing Sunday’s loss to Edmonton with an illness.

Oliver Bonk slid back into the lineup after getting healthy scratched against Edmonton. Cole Knuble remained in the lineup and Michael Bunting was a healthy scratch. … Flyers broadcaster Brian Boucher missed Tuesday’s game to watch his son, Tyler Boucher, make his NHL debut for the Ottawa Senators against Winnipeg. Boucher scored his first NHL goal in the Senators’’ 2-1 win.

Up next The Flyers head to Ottawa to take on the Senators on Thursday .