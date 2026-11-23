Former child actor Christian Cousins, known for Kindergarten Cop and Knots Landing, has died. His brother reveals he suffered from liver disease in his final days.

Christian Cousins, the actor recognized for his memorable role as Dominic in the 1990 film Kindergarten Cop and the television series Knots Landing, has died. He was found deceased on a couch at his residence in Irvine, California, following an alert from a concerned family member who had not heard from him for several days.

Discovery of the Deceased in Irvine

Police records obtained by TMZ indicate that the alarm was raised on October 20 when relatives noted a lack of communication with the former child star. Officers responded to the home shortly after noon and discovered the body of Christian Cousins on the living room couch.

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His half-brother, Jonas Roeser, publicly confirmed the tragic news last month. Roeser shared the details of his brother's passing and revealed that the actor had been battling a severe illness before his death.

Confirmation and Cause of Death

Roeser took to social media to announce the loss, writing a heartfelt tribute to his brother. He stated that Christian had been very sick with liver disease, a condition that had caused him significant pain in his final days.

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The brother explained that he grew up in Washington and only met Christian and his twin brother, Joseph, known as Joey, during his college years. He described Christian as a character full of passion, energy, and big dreams, noting that their television roles represented only a small part of who he was.

A Storied Childhood in Hollywood

Cousins and his twin brother Joey achieved fame at a very young age. They appeared in an episode of the series Highway to Heaven in 1988 when they were five years old. Their career trajectory shifted significantly when they were cast in major productions.

Between 1987 and 1993, the twins starred on the popular drama series Knots Landing as Bobby Gibson Ewing. They also secured the lead role of Dominic in the 1990 comedy Kindergarten Cop, acting alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. Their final on-screen role together was in the 1995 movie Twin Sitters.

Audition Process and Career Reflections

The twins shared insights into how they landed their iconic role in Kindergarten Cop. Christian noted that child labor laws required multiple actors to cover the screen time for the character Dominic within limited working hours. This need led to the casting of twins.

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Christian recalled that directors Ivan Reitman and Arnold Schwarzenegger had already seen their previous work. However, the casting team was interested in seeing how the twins interacted with each other during auditions, which ultimately secured them the role.

Reunion and Lasting Legacy

The cast of Kindergarten Cop reunited in 2020 with Arnold Schwarzenegger to reflect on their time on set. During this event, Cousins opened up about the challenges of filming with a young cast and the unique dynamics of working with his twin brother.

Jonas Roeser expressed comfort in believing his brother is now at peace, free from the pain he endured while fighting his illness. He emphasized that Christian will be deeply missed and that his spirit remains a lasting part of the family memory.