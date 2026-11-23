Former child star Christian Cousins dies at age 43 from liver disease. Police found him in his Irvine home after his brother raised the alarm.

Former child actor Christian Cousins was discovered deceased inside his residence in Irvine, California, at the age of 43. The investigation began in earnest on October 20, when his half-brother Jonas Roeser contacted local authorities after failing to hear from Cousins for several days.

Police Response and Home Discovery

Officers from the Irvine Police Department responded to the property shortly after noon on that Tuesday. Upon entering the home, law enforcement personnel discovered the body of Christian Cousins lying on a living room couch. The discovery confirmed the death of the actor who had previously gained significant public recognition during his early years in the entertainment industry.

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Family Confirmation and Illness Details

Jonas Roeser, Cousins' half-brother, publicly confirmed the tragic news through a written statement. He revealed that the deceased actor had been suffering from severe liver disease, which had compromised his health in his final months. Roeser described Cousins as a man full of passion, energy, and big dreams, noting that those professional roles were only a small part of his memory.

Early Acting Roles and Twin Dynamics

Cousins and his identical twin brother, Joseph "Joey" Cousins, began their acting careers as children. The twins appeared in an episode of the series Highway to Heaven in 1988 when they were five years old. They subsequently starred as Bobby Gibson Ewing on the prime-time soap opera Knots Landing from 1987 through 1993.

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Kindergarten Cop Legacy and Schwarzenegger

Christian Cousins is perhaps best remembered for his role as Dominic alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990 comedy film Kindergarten Cop. The twins were cast because their ability to interact allowed the production to meet specific filming schedules. They later reunited with Schwarzenegger in 2020 to reflect on their time on the set of that blockbuster movie.

Later Career and Final Years

After stepping away from the spotlight, Cousins and his twin appeared in the 1995 film Twin Sitters as their final credited roles. The twins had grown up in California, while Roeser was raised in Washington state. Roeser noted that he did not get to know his brothers until he attended college, having only watched them on television during his youth.