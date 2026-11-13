Christian Cousins Death: Actor and Twin Brother of Joey Dies at 41

Actor Christian Cousins has died at age 41 after battling liver disease. His brother Jonas Roeser confirmed the passing in October, revealing the twin stars' shared career and personal tributes.

Actor Christian Cousins has died at the age of 41, marking the end of a career that saw him gain widespread recognition as a child star. The news was confirmed by his brother, Jonas Roeser, who announced the passing in an Instagram post during late October. Roeser revealed that Cousins had been battling liver disease prior to his death.

Brother Announces Death After Illness

Jonas Roeser shared a heartfelt tribute alongside a selfie of the two men on social media. He wrote, "RIP My Dear Brother Christian Love Jonas." Roeser explained the family connection, stating that Christian and his twin brother, Joseph "Joey" Cousins, are his brothers through their biological father. He noted that while the twins grew up in California, he lived in Washington and did not get to know them until college.

Also read Christian Cousins, Actor Known for Kindergarten Cop and Knots Landing, Dies at 43

Child Star Career and Twin Bond

Born on March 17, 1983, Christian Cousins began acting at age five. He made his onscreen debut in a 1988 episode of the television series Highway to Heaven. The California native gained widespread recognition following the release of Kindergarten Cop in 1990, where he played Bobby Gibson Ewing. He shared several acting credits with his twin brother, Joey.

Award Winning Performances in Film

The twin brothers earned significant recognition at the 12th Young Artist Awards. They won Best Young Actor Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for their performances in Kindergarten Cop. The film's cast also won Outstanding Young Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture at the same ceremony. These accolades highlighted the early success of the cousins in the entertainment industry.

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Tribute Highlights Passion and Dream

Roeser reflected on the impact of his brother's life, listing some of the projects Christian was known for. He stated that those roles were only a small part of how he would remember Christian. Roeser described him as a character full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams. He added that it brings him comfort to believe Christian is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying.

Family Remembers Lasting Legacy

Reflecting on the loss, Roeser concluded his tribute with a personal farewell to his sibling. He wrote, "You are my brother and you will be missed." The announcement provides closure to fans who followed the career of the child actor who appeared alongside his twin in numerous projects. The passing underscores the personal struggles behind the public personas of former child stars.