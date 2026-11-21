Christian Bale's Madden streams on Prime Video, hitting number one in the US despite a 14% critic score, showcasing audience love for the sports biopic.

The new sports biopic Madden, starring Christian Bale as NFL legend John Madden, has achieved the top spot on Prime Video in the United States. The film, which reunites Bale with actor Nicolas Cage after a quarter-century, has divided viewers and critics alike. While professional reviews have been harsh, the streaming audience has responded with significantly more enthusiasm, validating the release strategy.

Critical Scores Versus Audience Reception

Christian Bale receives harsh criticism for his latest project Madden on Prime Video. The film holds a dismal 14% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, marking Bale's lowest-rated movie in his entire 25-year career. This score stands in stark contrast to the movie's audience score, which sits at a much healthier 53% based on 250 verified ratings. This audience rating represents Bale's first film in eight years to fall below the 60% threshold for general viewers, with the previous instance being 2018's Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, which scored 51%.

Also read Christian Bale Wants to Portray Valentino Rossi in New Biopic

Russell Bale Collaboration and Tonal Issues

The collaboration between director David O. Russell and Christian Bale reaches a new low with this release. This is the lowest-rated project between the duo, who have previously collaborated on four separate films, and the first to receive a rotten certification since dipping below 60%. Critics pointed to a tonal imbalance between the biographical elements and buddy comedy aspects, with particular focus on Nicolas Cage's over-the-top performance driven by exaggerated prosthetics. Despite these critiques, many viewers appreciated Bale's portrayal of Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, finding it to be a standout element.

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Box Office Bomb and Upcoming Projects

2026 presents a difficult year for Christian Bale beyond the reception of Madden. His earlier film, The Bride!, also faced a polarizing reception, earning 57% from critics and 69% from audiences. The Frankenstein adaptation proved to be a box office bomb, grossing only $24 million against an $80 million budget. However, Bale may find redemption with his next role in Michael Mann's Heat 2. He will portray Vincent, a character originally played by Al Pacino, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Filming is expected to commence soon, despite a few delays.

Streaming Strategy and Future Prospects

The decision to release Madden directly on Prime Video appears to have been the correct strategic move. The film's dominance at number one on the platform suggests that the streaming model better suits this specific biopic than a traditional theatrical run. This strong position may extend through the Thanksgiving weekend, depending on how word of mouth spreads among casual viewers. With a runtime of 110 minutes and a release date of November 18, 2026, the movie has found its footing in the digital landscape.