Chrissy Teigen's Father Dies at 73, Just Days Before His Birthday

Chrissy Teigen, a 40-year-old model and social media star, announced the death of her father, Ronald Leroy Teigen, at the age of 73. He passed away just days before his 74th birthday on Friday.

Chrissy Teigen revealed in a somber announcement on Wednesday that her father, Ronald Leroy Teigen , had died at 73. The 40-year-old model shared her heartbreaking news in an Instagram post featuring a humorous video of her late father, who died just days shy of his 74th birthday on Friday.

Her father, who went by Ron, shared her with Vilailuck 'Pepper' Chaiudom, but the couple divorced in 2019.

'Yesterday I woke up with a daddy and went to bed without one,' she began her post. 'All the same things happened. Hurried shower. Picked up stuffing from the dog toys.

Answered some emails. Avoided some. Laughed with my friends and put on a pretty dress for a friend’s birthday. Took a video.

How cute is this dress!

'And then my dad just like . . . f***ing died,' Teigen wrote. I thought that since we talk about it and I’ve come to terms with him always having been an “old dad” that I wouldn’t have fallen to the ground the way I did.

I’ve thought about this phone call for years. I’ll be ready,' she continued. Chrissy Teigen revealed in a somber announcement on Wednesday that her father, Ronald Leroy Teigen had died at 73, just days before his birthday on Friday; the two are pictured together in 2015 She shared her sad news with a humorous video of Ron talking from happier times.

'Yesterday I woke up with a daddy and went to bed without one,' Teigen wrote, before describing a standard day. 'All the same things happened . . .

And then my dad just like . . . f***ing died' Teigen wrote about how 'grateful' she was to have been able to tell her father how much he meant to her before his death.

'A couple months ago I was able to go away for a week. I wrote my dad a letter about how grateful I was for him. About how hard he worked for us growing up and how much I love him,' she wrote.

'I am forever grateful for the moment I handed him the letter, and all our years before. ' After baring her grief, she took a lighter approach as she described what made her dad so special to her. If you didn’t know my dad, my dad hated nearly everything in the world that wasn’t a bass guitar, swing dancing, wood carving, animals, YouTube, or his family, she joked.

'I have hundreds and hundreds of videos of him just being mad at things he isn’t even doing, watching, or eating. They make me so happy now.

' 'God I love you so much. I will talk to you every night. Thank you for being such a great dad,' Teigen concluded on a tender note.

'Until we complain again 🤍🤍🤍. ' She appended a comment to her post to explain her accompanying clip: 'The video is my dad talking about raising me in the Pacific Northwest. He really loved it but boy did he hate salmon.

' In the video, Ron shared his opinion on the popular fish while reminiscing after dinner. 'Salmon this, salmon that. I got so much salmon, I’ll never touch another salmon for the rest of my life,' he said to laughter from those around him. Chrissy's husband, John Legend, added his goodbyes in a comment.

'We love you so much Papa Ron. I’m so glad you got to spend so much time with your grandbabies. I loved seeing you beam with pride at the beautiful family you helped create 🤍🤍🤍🤍,' he wrote. Ron married Chrissy's mother, Pepper, in 1983, but after he filed for divorce in 2019, it was revealed that they had been living apart for the previous two years.

In 2019, the model and social media star recounted to Vanity Fair how her father, who worked as an electrician, had met her mother in Thailand and moved her and Chrissy's half-sister Tina to the United States. Chrissy was born in Delta, Utah, in 1985, and Ron and Pepper then relocated to Snohomis, Washington, where they ran a local tavern.

But Pepper and Chrissy recounted how, when the future model was 15, Pepper began spending long periods of time away from her and Ron in Thailand, where she cared for her ailing parents





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chrissy Teigen Father Death Ronald Leroy Teigen 73 74Th Birthday Divorce Pacific Northwest Bass Guitar Swing Dancing Wood Carving Animals Youtube Family Grateful Letter Dad Dad Died Dad Just Like . . . F***Ing Died Dad Talking About Raising Me Dad Hated Nearly Everything Dad Loved It Dad Hated Salmon Dad Beam With Pride Dad Spent So Much Time With His Grandbabies Dad Worked As An Electrician Dad Met Her Mother In Thailand Dad Moved Her And Chrissy's Half-Sister Tina T Dad Spent Long Periods Of Time Away From Her A Dad Ran A Local Tavern Dad Hated Nearly Everything In The World That Swing Dancing Wood Carving Animals Youtube Or His Family

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