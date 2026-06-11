Chrissy Teigen Mourns the Death of Her Father, Ron Teigen Sr.

Chrissy Teigen, a model and wife of John Legend, is mourning the death of her father, Ron Teigen Sr., who passed away on June 9, 2026. In a heartfelt post, she shared her memories and love for her father.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony held at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.is mourning the death of her father, Ron Teigen Sr., who the model said died of undisclosed causes on Tuesday (June 9).

In an, Teigen wrote, "Yesterday I woke up with a daddy and went to bed without one. All the same things happened. Hurried shower. Picked up stuffing from the dog toys.

Answered some emails. Avoided some. Laughed with my friends and put on a pretty dress for a friend’s birthday. Took a video. How cute is this dress!





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