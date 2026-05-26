Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Stylish Appearance at the 52nd American Music Awards

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made a stylish appearance at the 52nd annual American Music Awards, with Teigen debuting freshly cropped bangs and a new look. Legend was a gentleman to his wife when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made a stylish appearance at the 52nd annual American Music Awards . The model debuted freshly cropped bangs and a new look, pairing her shoulder-length bob with a bright orange, beaded gown that hugged her slender figure.

Her husband, the Grammy-winning musician, looked handsome in a long trench coat and high-waisted trousers. The couple posed for photos together on the red carpet and inside the venue, with Legend even being a gentleman to his wife when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction. The model had paired her beaded dress with gold heels, which got caught on each other when they were walking along the red carpet.

In the middle of their photo-op, Legend bent down to support her balance and help her untangle her dress. The couple made the award ceremony a sweet date night, and at one point, Legend was spotted being a gentleman to his wife when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet. The model had paired her beaded dress with gold heels, which somehow got caught on each other when they were sauntering along the red carpet.

In the middle of their photo-op, Legend bent down to support her balance and help her untangle her dress. Teigen shrugged off the minor mishap, and the couple posed for a few more photos together before heading into the venue for the big show. Legend previously opened up about the secret to the success of their longtime marriage while making an appearance on Call Her Daddy in March 2023.

He said that he keeps his love life with Teigen alive by locking their children out of their room. The two are parents to four children: Luna, nine, Miles, seven, and two-year-olds Esti and Wren. On the show, he also gushed about his wife and said that her 'hottest' quality is her sense of humor. The singer wore a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses to complement his model wife's bold and bright dress.

For the star-studded award show, Teigen, 40, showed off a new look and debuted freshly cropped bangs to go with her shoulder-length bob. She rocked rosy pink and warm coral makeup to go with the stunning, strapless gown. Inside of the venue, the pair put on a cozy display while enjoying the show.

'It's probably obvious, but she makes me laugh all of the time, and I think that just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh,' he said. 'Even when you go through the worst things ... when has a sense of humor, it just makes life better. It really does,' he added.

At the 52nd AMAs, pop icon Taylor Swift leads the nominations with a huge eight nods in categories including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl. Swift holds the all-time record for the most AMA wins, with 40 trophies, and will be set to add to that impressive total on the night.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker is also nominated in the Best Music Video and Best Pop Song categories for The Fate of Ophelia, Song of the Summer for Elizabeth Taylor, Best Female Pop Artist and Best Pop Album categories. If Swift wins all eight of her categories, she will tie both Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most wins in one night.

Swift's protegee Sabrina Carpenter has landed seven nominations, and will face off against her mentor in several major categories, with her hit Manchild and successful album, Man's Best Friend recognized. Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean and Sombr have all also landed seven nominations each, while Ordinary hitmaker Alex Warren and Lady Gaga have scored six nods. Sombr and Olivia Dean are first-time nominees this year and have landed seven nods each.

Billy Idol will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to rock music. First-time nominees include Sombr, Dean, Warren, Katseye, BigXthaPlug, Leon Thomas, PinkPantheress, Raye, Role Model, Sienna Spiro and Tate McRae. Katseye, The Pussycat Dolls, Busta Rhymes, Billy Idol, and New Kids on the Block are among the star-studded performers.

The list of presenters includes Alysa Liu, Hilary Duff, John Legend, Jason Derulo, Lisa Rinna, Ludacris, Mariah the Scientist, Matt Rife, Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs, Melanie Martinez, Nikki Glaser, and Paula Abdul. Idol will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to rock music. He joins fellow music icons Diana Ross and Rod Stewart as a recipient of the award





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