The “Nocturne” star explained why living in LA was “exhausting,” but there are parts of the city she adores.

Metz admitted she misses Los Angeles at times.

“If I need to be out there , I will,” the “When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings” author said. “I love to visit, but it’s exhausting. Like that traffic! I spent half of my day in traffic.

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I haven’t worked in LA in a bajillion years. ”Metz admitted there are certain aspects of the area she adores.

“I do miss it,” Metz said. “I love the weather. I love the produce. I love to be able to like go to a beach or some running body of water.

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I love Nashville. Tennessee is a beautiful state, but being landlocked is not how I grew up. ”Metz currently stars on Apple TV’s “Nocturne. ”“I miss my friends and so much of my life had been there, so that’s hard, but I really chose Nashville because I was writing music.

Between ‘This Is Us,’ all the hiatus periods, and then I get to be closer to my family. I just want to be closer to them, and it’s an 11-hour flight or an 8-hour drive, and my partner lives here and has been here for eight years, so it just makes more sense. ”, which filmed all over Pennsylvania.

“This woman’s going through it,” Metz said of her character, Ida Frost. “She’s been missing her children for three years. It was wonderful to work with everybody. ” “Most of the cast, I hadn’t worked with before,” Metz continued of the 10-episode crime drama series on Apple TV+.

“Which was really exciting, and they’re incredible. We got to stretch muscles and try new things. ”Community GuidelinesOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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Use the report tool to alert us when someone breaks the rules. Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Bruce Glikas/WireImageMetz found Los Angeles traffic"exhausting.

"Metz filmed her latest project in Pennsylvania. Thunder Kick Photos / SplashNews.com