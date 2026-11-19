This Is Us star Chrissy Metz reveals GLP-1 medication benefits beyond weight loss, including reduced inflammation for Broadway and preserved libido. Read the full story.

Chrissy Metz has begun utilizing GLP-1 medications for significant weight loss, yet she reports that her sex drive remains unaffected, contrary to some potential side effects associated with the treatment. The 46-year-old actress, who serves as a brand ambassador for the telehealth company Ro, shared these personal updates in a recent interview with Page Six while discussing her ongoing health journey.

Unexpected Libido and Mobility Benefits

Metz explicitly confirmed that she has not experienced a reduction in libido, a common concern among users of semaglutide and similar drugs. She expressed relief regarding this outcome, stating, Thank goodness I haven't had that! while noting that medical studies have not definitively proven whether weight loss or the medication itself influences sexual desire. She acknowledged that individual reactions vary significantly, with some patients reporting increased libido while others experience a general lack of excitement.

Also read GLP-1 Drugs Revolutionize Health Beyond Weight Loss

In addition to managing her weight, Metz described experiencing unexpected benefits related to mobility and inflammation. She noted that the medication helped quiet persistent food noise, a term used to describe the constant mental preoccupation with food. This reduction in inflammation was particularly helpful for her knee issues, allowing her to maintain her physical health and energy levels.

Broadway Performance and Perimenopause Relief

The reduction in inflammation and weight-related stress has directly supported Metz's demanding schedule on Broadway. She revealed that the medication enabled her to perform eight shows a week as Angelique in the musical & Juliet without the physical hindrances she previously faced. Metz described the ability to run around the stage for such a rigorous schedule as really amazing, highlighting the tangible physical improvements she has achieved.

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Metz also credited the medication with easing symptoms of perimenopause that had become increasingly difficult to manage. She stated that losing over 100 pounds has been really helpful in addressing the physical and mental challenges associated with this life stage. The combination of reduced knee pain and mental clarity has allowed her to focus on her career and personal well-being with greater ease.

Historical Skepticism and Final Decision

Despite her current positive results, Metz admitted she had been interested in taking GLP-1 medication for years before finally deciding to start. She explained that her hesitation stemmed from a belief that previous attempts at diets and therapy had failed to produce lasting results. In August, she told People magazine that she felt she was not getting any younger and that obesity issues within her family, including with her father, added urgency to her decision.

Metz recalled feeling skeptical about the effectiveness of the drugs and worried about potential uncomfortable side effects. She noted that she had previously vilified food due to societal messages that labeled certain foods as bad. However, after starting the treatment, she found the experience to be great, with benefits she had not anticipated. She emphasized that the mental capacity to stop obsessing over food noise has been as valuable as the physical weight loss.

Current Projects and Career Trajectory

Metz continues to balance her health journey with her acting career, including her role in Apple TV's Nocturne. She recently discussed these developments at the premiere of the show, where she spoke candidly about how her physical health impacts her professional life. Her openness about using prescription medication reflects a growing trend among public figures discussing the realities of weight loss treatments.

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Previously, Metz had revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that she lost 100 pounds through strength training and dietary changes. Her recent use of GLP-1 medication complements these lifestyle adjustments, creating a comprehensive approach to her health. Her story highlights the complex interplay between medication, lifestyle, and personal health goals in modern wellness management.