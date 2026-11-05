Chrishell Stause and G Flip Confirm Relationship Split on October 26

Chrishell Stause and musician G Flip confirm their separation on October 26, citing a mutual decision to part with love and respect following their public breakup announcement.

Chrishell Stause and musician G Flip, whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo, officially confirmed the end of their relationship in a video posted on October 26. The announcement follows weeks of speculation and follows the couple's decision to treat their public separation with mutual respect and love. Stause, known for her role on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, addressed her fans directly to share the humbling update, marking a definitive close to a high-profile romance.

Official Announcement and Emotional Response

Stause appeared visibly emotional during the October 26 Instagram video, wearing a long tan jacket over a striped white tee, black sweatpants, and pink Givenchy sandals. Her brief outing and subsequent video message came just over a week after the couple had been seen together publicly. Stause confirmed that she and G Flip are no longer together, emphasizing that both parties agreed to handle the separation with dignity. She expressed deep affection for her former partner, stating she remains in love with the person despite the breakup.

Also read The best music videos of October 2026

Romance Timeline and Previous Breakups

The relationship between Stause, age 45, and G Flip, age 33, began in early 2022 after the pair met at a Halloween party several months after Stause's split from Jason Oppenheim in late 2021. Their whirlwind romance was documented on season 5 of Selling Sunset, capturing the attention of millions of viewers globally. Stause had previously described feeling like a failure as her second marriage to Oppenheim ended, a sentiment that colored her approach to this subsequent relationship. The couple had not shown public signs of distress in the weeks leading up to the October 26 announcement, with Stause sharing a carousel of photos with G Flip on October 6.

Support from Ex-Partner Jason Oppenheim

Jason Oppenheim, age 49, responded immediately to the news with a supportive message on Instagram, offering comfort to Stause. He described both Stause and G Flip as beautiful people and noted that sometimes things simply do not work out, emphasizing that this outcome does not signify personal failure. Oppenheim acknowledged the pain of the situation, suggesting that time is needed to process the breakup. He reaffirmed his ongoing support, stating he is always there for Stause no matter what, reinforcing the continued bond between the former couples from the Selling Sunset cast.

Advertisement

Healing Process and Future Outlook

Stause acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, describing herself as a lover who swings big and admits to missing her former partner. She stated she does not have all the information or reasons for the breakdown at this time but believes lessons will come with time. G Flip also shared a message on October 26, noting that their head and heart feel heavy and that they are currently unable to talk. The musician thanked fans for their support and requested privacy during this difficult period, cherishing the memories they shared together deeply.

Public Reaction and Fan Support

The announcement drew widespread sympathy from fans and colleagues alike, with many expressing their thoughts and sending love to both Stause and G Flip. Stause explained that she felt it important to provide a personal update rather than a cold written statement, appreciating the love and support her audience has shown. She stressed that she will always love her former partner and cherishes their special connection. As both individuals navigate this transition, the focus remains on their mutual respect and the hope that time will facilitate healing and closure for everyone involved.