Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan discuss the permanent rift in their friendship following a toxic cycle involving dating Blake Davis and public social media conflicts.

Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan have definitively stated that their friendship will not recover following a dramatic public feud centered on Hernan's relationship with Blake Davis. In interviews spanning from early November to late November, both women acknowledged that the trust required to repair their bond has been irreparably damaged. Stause, age 44, and Hernan, age 33, were once described as best friends before the conflict escalated into social media wars and harsh public accusations.

The core of the dispute revolves around Davis, who became the romantic partner for Hernan after the conclusion of the tenth season of the Netflix reality series. The tension began when Stause intervened in what she perceived as a toxic cycle in Hernan's dating life. Stause argued that she could not remain passive while watching her friend engage with a partner who displayed harmful behaviors, leading to a breakdown in their personal relationship.

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The Timeline Of The Falling Out

The rift between the two reality television personalities became public knowledge on Monday, November 23, during an appearance on a podcast. Hernan, who is 34 years old at the time of this specific interview, admitted that the damage inflicted on the friendship was too severe to repair. She stated that she had reached a point where she accepted the situation as final, noting that she had never heard or spoken to Stause in a manner that would suggest reconciliation was possible.

Hernan emphasized that some relationships, once broken, cannot return to their former state. She explained that while she wished everyone the best, she could not simply forget the personal struggles she endured during the conflict. The actress noted that the unfolding of events was irreversible, and she believed that accepting the reality of the situation was necessary for her own mental well-being.

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Accusations Of Toxicity And Lies

Chrishell Stause provided a starkly different perspective on the breakdown of the friendship during the official reunion special for the tenth season. Stause claimed that she attempted to protect Hernan by removing herself from a toxic environment. She accused Hernan of lying and flaking on her friends, describing these actions as a direct betrayal of their close bond. Stause stated that she could not get honest answers from Hernan, which she interpreted as dishonesty.

The conflict intensified significantly on Thursday, November 6, when Stause took to Instagram Stories to expose content that she claimed was harmful. Stause posted screenshots indicating that Hernan's boyfriend had shared inflammatory material publicly. She specifically cited that Davis had incited hate speech towards the LGBTQ community. Stause argued that sharing such content was unacceptable and demonstrated a lack of judgment that warranted immediate distance.

Emma Hernan defended her choice to stay in the relationship despite the controversy. She admitted that the partner was not always likable and that he did not always behave appropriately. Hernan explained that there had been multiple instances where she had cut off contact with him for periods ranging from two to three months. She described these breakups as complete ghosting, indicating that she frequently felt she would never speak to him again before reconciling.

The Complexity Of New Relationships

Hernan clarified her position regarding Davis, noting that he is only her third boyfriend in her life. She acknowledged the difficulty of navigating a romance when family and friends disapprove, stating that she is human and has feelings. Hernan explained that a connection had formed despite the negative opinions of her inner circle. She emphasized that while she was not saying he was the person she intended to marry, the bond she felt was significant enough to maintain the relationship.

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Stause countered by describing the emotional toll of hearing horrific things about Davis during previous breakups. She stated that she would often pick up Hernan after the couple split, only to hear disturbing details that made her worry for her friend's safety and happiness. Stause felt that returning to such a partner was dangerous, and she believed that extracting herself from the situation was the only responsible choice she could make.

The divergence in their viewpoints highlights the difficulty of mediating romantic choices in the public eye. Stause maintained that the friendship was damaged by Hernan's perceived lies and lack of support. Hernan maintained that she had the right to make her own choices, even if those choices were unpopular with her closest friends. The situation has left fans of Selling Sunset divided, with many expressing sympathy for both the desire for protection and the right to personal autonomy.

As of late November, there are no signs of a truce between the former best friends. The public statements from both women suggest that the gap between them is permanent. Stause's exposure of Davis's past social media activity and Hernan's admission that reconciliation is impossible mark the end of their on-screen and off-screen partnership. The saga serves as a cautionary tale about the complexities of friendship and romance in reality television.