Chris Watts Prison Relationships and Sexual Behavior Update

Reports indicate Chris Watts engaged in same-sex relationships at Dodge Correctional Institution. Details on his interactions with inmates and prior claims emerge.

Chris Watts, the convicted murderer serving five consecutive life sentences for the slaying of his pregnant wife Shanann and their daughters, is the subject of new reports regarding his behavior inside Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin. These accounts suggest a complex pattern of romantic and sexual engagement with other incarcerated individuals, challenging previous perceptions of his isolation or behavior behind bars.

Sexual Motivations And Crime Context

Watts murdered his family in August 2018 after seeking to end his marriage to pursue a relationship with coworker Nichol Kessinger. Before killing his wife and daughters, Watts had engaged in sexual activity with Shanann, demonstrating the central role sexual desire played in his criminal acts. His motive was explicitly stated as a desire for freedom to pursue other relationships without marital constraints.

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Post-conviction, Watts has maintained a reputation for boasting about his sexual history. Fellow inmates have reported that he frequently discusses his past sexual exploits, including claims of threesomes and various sexual acts. This behavior has continued throughout his incarceration, forming a part of his identity within the prison population.

Romantic Involvements And Breakups

Despite his status as a convicted murderer, Watts has received significant attention from women outside the prison walls. He has maintained pen pal relationships with numerous women, reading letters sent to him daily. This external interest culminated in an engagement to Lizzie Henderson in 2023, a relationship that ended after his mother Cindy advised him to reconsider the union.

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Watts has a history of claiming relationships with women prior to his arrest. Amanda McMahon, a hairdresser, alleged in 2024 that she had a sexual affair with Watts in 2017 on the dating app Tinder. She described the encounters as aggressive and intense. Another individual, Trent Bolte, previously claimed to have had a ten-month secret affair with Watts before the murders occurred.

Inmate Relationships And Allegations

Inside Dodge Correctional Institution, Watts has reportedly formed intense bonds with younger male inmates. A prison employee stated that younger men, often in their twenties, are drawn to Watts and compete for his attention. The source described Watts as having a hold over these individuals, who seek his approval and view him as a father or older brother figure.

These relationships involve the exchange of commissary items and gifts. Watts uses these resources to maintain favor with younger inmates who follow him around and seek constant interaction. Long letters are exchanged daily, with Watts sending lengthy messages to these inmates after spending the day with them, reinforcing the bond.

Physical Relationships And Disciplinary Actions

Reports indicate that some of these relationships have become physical. Guards have expressed concerns about the intimacy of these interactions, suspecting inappropriate conduct. The nature of prison security limits opportunities for sexual activity, with inmates reportedly using surveillance blind spots in communal areas to engage in brief encounters.

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Watts faced disciplinary action in 2020 after guards discovered personal items including underwear and lubricants in the cell of fellow inmate Dylan Tallman. This incident aligns with recent allegations that Watts has engaged in same-sex relationships within the prison, further complicating his public profile and the narrative surrounding his criminal history.