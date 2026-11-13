Chris Watts Prison Allegations Sexual Relationships

New reports allege Chris Watts engaged in same-sex relationships at Dodge Correctional Institution. Details emerge on his inmate dynamics and past controversies.

Chris Watts, the convicted murderer serving five consecutive life sentences, faces fresh allegations regarding his conduct inside Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin. According to prison sources, the 41-year-old former father has engaged in same-sex romantic relationships with younger inmates. These claims suggest a pattern of behavior where Watts seeks constant attention and physical intimacy with fellow prisoners, despite his history of violent crimes.

Allegations Of Inmate Relationships

A well-placed source confirmed that Watts was recently separated from another male prisoner due to suspicions of an inappropriate relationship. Guards reportedly observed interactions they deemed too intimate, leading to disciplinary separation. The employee noted that younger inmates flock to Watts, seeking his approval and competing for his affection.

Also read Chris Watts Engages in Same‑Sex Relationships While Incarcerated

These younger men, many in their twenties, reportedly view Watts as an older brother or father figure. The source described Watts as generous with his commissary items, using gifts to maintain control and loyalty among these followers. One former inmate stated that Watts showers these men with gifts to ensure their compliance and attention.

Sexual Obsession And Past Affairs

Watts has long been characterized as a man driven by sexual obsession. Hours before strangling his pregnant wife Shanann Watts and smothering their daughters Bella and Celeste in August 2018, he had sex with his wife. His primary motive for the murders was reportedly to free himself to pursue a relationship with Nichol Kessinger, a coworker.

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Before the killings, Watts engaged in affairs with multiple women. Amanda McMahon, a hairdresser, claimed she met Watts on the dating app Tinder in 2017 and described their sexual encounters as aggressive. In November 2018, Watts pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prison Dynamics And Discipline

Inside the prison, Watts maintains a complex social hierarchy. He writes lengthy letters to inmates he bonds with, often after spending entire days with them. This attention makes the recipients feel special, reinforcing their attachment to him. The source indicated that some inmates develop clear crushes on Watts, who allegedly flirts back.

These relationships have occasionally become physical. A former inmate explained that sexual acts typically occur in surveillance blind spots in communal areas due to security risks. In 2020, Watts was disciplined after guards found underwear, petroleum jelly, and baby oil in the cell of inmate Dylan Tallman. This incident highlighted the intensity of the relationships and the measures taken to conceal them.

External Relations And Breakup

Watts has also maintained relationships with women outside the prison walls. Lizzie Henderson, 39, was reportedly engaged to Watts earlier this year. She adopted his last name and was seen kissing him during meeting hours. However, the engagement was recently broken off, reportedly after Watts' mother, Cindy, encouraged him to reconsider the romance.

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Cheryln Cadle, a true crime author and regular pen pal, stated that Watts cannot be alone and needs constant affection. She noted that he gets this attention from whoever is available. Former fellow inmate Cheryln Cadle also claimed Watts boasted about his vigorous past sex life, including threesomes and the use of pornography. These allegations continue to shape the public understanding of Watts' character and motivations behind bars.