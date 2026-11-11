Chris Watts Engages in Same‑Sex Relationships While Incarcerated

In Dodge Correctional, the convicted murderer of his wife and daughters has reportedly formed romantic and sexual ties with male inmates, according to prison staff and former inmates.

In Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin, a maximum‑security prison where the convicted murderer of his wife and two daughters serves five consecutive life sentences, reports have emerged that the inmate is forming same‑sex romantic relationships with fellow prisoners.

Inmate Behavior at Dodge Correctional

According to a prison employee, the 41‑year‑old inmate has recently been separated from another male prisoner due to suspicions of an inappropriate relationship. The employee described a pattern in which younger inmates become intensely attached to the convicted murderer, seeking his approval and competing for his affection while he provides gifts and favors through the commissary.

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The source said that the inmates live primarily in the 20s and some regard the former family annihilator as a brother or father figure. He is known to write long letters to the younger men he bonds with after spending an entire day with them, giving them a sense of special attention.

Reports of Physical Intimacy and Disciplinary Action

The employee added that there have been occasions when the relationship turned physical. Guards have noted that the prisoners often make use of small surveillance blind spots in communal areas to conduct intimate acts, a tactic that has been employed by inmates seeking homosexual liaisons in the facility. In 2020, the convicted murderer was disciplined after guards discovered his underwear, petroleum jelly, baby oil and other personal items in the cell of fellow inmate Dylan Tallman.

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One former inmate recalled that a prior inmate, Trent Bolte, had claimed a secret affair with the convicted murderer before the 2018 murders, and that the relationship was, by nature, clandestine. Despite the hostility of the prison environment, the pattern of younger men following the convicted murderer, offering himself gifts, and seeking his affection is evident.

Impact on Prison Dynamics and Future Considerations

These reports raise concerns among guards that the relationships may be too intimate, possibly jeopardizing safety and security within the prison. It also highlights the continued influence the convicted murderer wields among prison populations, notwithstanding his violent history. There are no announced plans from prison officials to intervene beyond standard disciplinary measures. The dynamics within Dodge Correctional may impact future safety protocols and inmate management strategies. As the situation develops, further monitoring by the Institute and possible policy adjustments are likely to ensue.