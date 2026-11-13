Chris Van Hollen Challenges Chuck Schumer for Senate Democratic Leader After Midterm Sweep

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced a bid to unseat New York Sen. Chuck Schumer as Senate Democratic leader after Democrats flipped eight seats and secured at least 55 senators. Schumer says he has the votes to stay, while Van Hollen says the race is in flux.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced Thursday he is challenging New York Sen. Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader, launching an uphill bid to lead Senate Democrats after their sweeping midterm victory.

The closed-ballot leadership election is scheduled for December 1. Democrats flipped eight seats so far and will enter January with at least 55 senators. Van Hollen said his candidacy answers the call of voters. In an MS NOW interview, he said, This is not about any one individual, but it is about answering the call of the American people.

Also read Chris Van Hollen will challenge Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader

He called the midterms a huge outburst of democracy. He added, The call was really to reject the status quo and to reject business as usual. And to do that, I think we need new leadership. In a Thursday post, Van Hollen wrote, In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people and fueled by political corruption.

To deliver, we need new leadership. This is not about any one person, it is about answering that call. That is why I am running for Senate Majority Leader. Schumer pushed back, saying he has the support to keep the job.

He posted on X, I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, 55 seats and counting is an amazing result, and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. He added he looks forward to leading the new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.

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Schumer also told reporters Tuesday, I am confident I will be elected majority leader, adding there was great unity among Senate Democrats. But Van Hollen said he has talked to most Senate Democrats and believes the race is very much in flux. Pressed by MS NOW host Jen Psaki about how many commitments he had, Van Hollen said he had more than 10 and expressed confidence his support could grow now that colleagues know he is running.

Still, Van Hollen conceded he is the underdog. Van Hollen quickly received support from one incoming Democratic freshman, Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan. El-Sayed defeated President Donald Trump-backed former Rep. Mike Rogers in Michigan's 2026 U.S. Senate contest.

Endorsements for Van Hollen

El-Sayed wrote Thursday, The American public spoke clearly last week. They rejected Trumpism. But we have yet to earn our mandate. That will require bold leadership.

I called on Sen. Chris Van Hollen to lead our caucus as a candidate back in April because he leads with courage and experience. We need both right now. Which is why I am proud to stand with him in his bid to lead our Senate majority.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. , also endorsed Van Hollen. Sanders said Thursday, The American people voted for change.

They want a Democratic Party that will stand up to powerful special interests, take on the billionaire class and fight for working families. That is why I am supporting Senator Chris Van Hollen to lead Senate Democrats. Schumer got a swift endorsement from Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

King said in a statement, Chuck has outlined an aggressive plan for the new Democratic majority which is directly responsive to the message we heard from the voters, and he has the experience and unique mastery of the Senate process to make it happen. The much stronger than expected midterm performance has not quieted longstanding frustrations many liberals have with Schumer, who has led the Senate Democratic caucus since 2017.

Schumer has been accused by liberals of not fighting hard enough against Trump and is also a longtime supporter of the US-Israeli relationship as many Democrats have become more skeptical of Israel amid its war with Hamas. The 75-year-old also faces the prospect of a primary challenge, potentially from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, if he runs for reelection in 2028.

Schumer Faces Liberal Criticism

Van Hollen has long said Senate Democrats should debate their next leader, though his publicly stated interest in challenging Schumer evolved in recent days. He told CNN on Saturday that seeking the job was not my focus, noting he was also interested in running for president. As of Thursday afternoon he said he was still actively listening to members on the topic.

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The 67-year-old Van Hollen has served in Congress for over two decades, including in other leadership roles, making him a somewhat unlikely candidate to carry an anti-establishment banner. But he has emerged as a favorite of some progressives over the past two years due to his criticism of Israel and advocacy for a more confrontational approach to President Donald Trump.

Van Hollen said he would be different from Schumer because he would use the full power of the Senate to respond to voters' desires to end the Iran war and lower the cost of living. He promised he would not intervene in primaries for open Senate seats as Schumer has. Van Hollen has served in the Senate since 2017 and previously spent 14 years in the House.

He has held multiple leadership roles in Congress, including House Democratic assistant to the leader and chair of both chambers' campaign arms. His national profile has grown considerably over the last two years. He drew the ire of the administration early on when he traveled to El Salvador to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident who had been mistakenly deported there. El-Sayed told NPR in an interview published Thursday, He is willing to take risks when it matters.

Flying down to meet Kilmar Abrego Garcia was a real risk. Van Hollen has also leaned into criticism of the Israeli government at a time when Democrats have been increasingly animated and divided over Israel's war in Gaza. He has accused the Israeli government of ethnic cleansing in Gaza, called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a wanted war criminal, and denounced the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Van Hollen has cast his interest in majority leader as a response to the mandate for dramatic change in Washington that voters sent in the midterms. But he has also offered at least one specific critique of Schumer, saying he and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee were too involved in Senate Democratic primaries this cycle.

Van Hollen said Tuesday at a post-election Democratic conference in Washington, We have two members in that room, newly elected senators, who would not be there if Schumer and the DSCC had had their way. He said they sided with the crypto industry and AIPAC against these candidates, and my strong view is only under very, very rare exceptions should the DSCC be weighing in.

Van Hollen was the first Democratic senator to endorse El-Sayed in the Michigan Senate primary, in which El-Sayed faced Rep. Haley Stevens, who had Schumer's quiet backing, CNN previously reported. Schumer supported El-Sayed after he defeated Stevens in the primary. El-Sayed has suggested he would back Van Hollen if he runs.

Leadership Election Details

A Trump official criticized Van Hollen's challenge. The official posted on X that Chris Van Hollen cares more about a Salvadoran gang member than working families. This leadership brawl previews the D.C. Democrats' agenda: chaos, infighting, and a race to see who can sell their soul to the far left fastest.

Whoever is the winner gets to lead the charge to open our borders, shred our Constitution, and treat taxpayers like bottomless ATMs. Several returning Senate Democrats, and most incoming freshmen, have declined to publicly back Schumer for the job, though Schumer needs just majority support from his caucus to win. The leadership election is set for December 1.