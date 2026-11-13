Chris Van Hollen launches bid for Senate Majority Leader as Schumer’s support shows cracks

Senate Democrats face a leadership fight as Chris Van Hollen challenges Chuck Schumer. Several senators are undecided, and Bernie Sanders backs Van Hollen. Next month’s vote could reshape the caucus.

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 08: Sen. Chris Van Hollen introduces Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, during a volunteer appreciation event at Black Heart of Saint Paul on August 8, 2026 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Flanagan and Rep. Angie Craig are both vying for the Democratic endorsement in next Tuesday's primary election. is brewing among Senate Democrats ahead of leadership elections on Capitol Hill next month, with more members of the caucus openly voicing doubts about current Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Maryland Sen.

Also read Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen to run for Senate Majority Leader position

Chris Van Hollen has made his challenge official, arguing that after the party’s big midterm wins, Democrats need a new direction in Senate leadership. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen has made his challenge official, arguing that after the party’s big midterm wins, Democrats need a new direction in Senate leadership.

“We should be making delivering for the American people the single mission of our government, even when that means shaking things up, and that is why I’m running for majority leader in the United States Senate,” Van Hollen said while speaking at the What's Next conference in Denver, CO. A Van Hollen win would mean moving on from Schumer, the New York Democrat who has led his caucus as either minority or majority leader for the past 10 years. Schumer has faced louder pushback since President Trump began his second term, with some fellow Democrats viewing him as the face of a party they considered too weak and ineffective.

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Six Democrats have said they are not committed to Schumer as leader, including newly elected members from Kansas, Illinois, Minnesota, Maine and South Carolina. Michigan Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed has said he will back Van Hollen, as has influential Vermont progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders.

I think we need to hold Trump accountable. But let me reiterate, to my mind, what this campaign, what this election was mostly about is the American people demanding fundamental change,” Sanders said Thursday. Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin said she is also a “no” on Schumer, and rejected the idea that the divide is a traditional ideological one.

“I really think that this idea that it’s progressives versus moderates is so 2019. It’s Team Fight versus Team Flight. Do you actually want to fight hard for the things that are going to help people, or do you just want to sit there and look like you’re doing something? ” Slotkin said during a joint press conference with Sanders earlier this week.

Schumer posted on X that he welcomes “any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead,” and he has said he believes his party will ultimately unify around him.

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“I am confident I will be elected majority leader,” Schumer told reporters before Van Hollen announced he was seeking the position. “We have great unity in our caucus, and I’ll be proud to lead it as majority leader. ” The math could ultimately work in his favor. Schumer wrote on social media that he has the votes to continue serving as Democratic leader.

He can point to his role in recruiting some of the candidates who delivered the party’s midterm victories while making his case, but whether that record is enough to hold off a challenge from within his own caucus will be decided when Senate Democrats vote next month. Dripping Springs resident wins $2.5 million on scratch-off ticket purchased in AustinMobile groomer, dog found dead in van on Far Northwest SideThe outage affected a range of Microsoft 365 services connected to Exchange Online and email, the company said.3